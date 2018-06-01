CHADIS Named App of the Month for June 2018 by Allscripts

"We have been using CHADIS for 5 years. The recent interface between Allscripts Pro and CHADIS has had a positive impact on our clinic, for the questionnaires that are supported.

Prior to the interface, almost 100% of our questionnaires were completed in the office. Now we are seeing an increasing percentage of questionnaires being completed at home. We find it is fairly seamless now. [This is a] significant savings of work and time..."

—Grace Stout, Practice Manager

The Children's Clinic, Anchorage, AK

CHADIS Highlights:

Questionnaires are sent to patients prior to visits to be completed at their convenience, rather than being done in the waiting room. Real-time results— CHADIS scores questionnaires in real time, delivering results directly to the patient's chart in the EHR so providers can review results before or at the start of visits.

CHADIS scores questionnaires in real time, delivering results directly to the patient's chart in the EHR so providers can review results before or at the start of visits. Billable to insurance- Most tools in CHADIS are billable to insurance, producing large ROI.

Most tools in CHADIS are billable to insurance, producing large ROI. Comprehensive screenings, data collection, and diagnostic tools — More than 400 questionnaires are included to screen children and teens for all Bright Futures, development, autism, ADHD, asthma, anxiety, depression, suicidality as well as many adult health risks. Your questionnaire can be added if not in our archive already.

More than 400 questionnaires are included to screen children and teens for all Bright Futures, development, autism, ADHD, asthma, anxiety, depression, suicidality as well as many adult health risks. Your questionnaire can be added if not in our archive already. Reduces Documentation and regulation requirements burden— Leverage patient data to complete charting and satisfy requirements for EPSDT, some clinical quality measures and some Patient Centered Medical Home requirements.

Leverage patient data to complete charting and satisfy requirements for EPSDT, some clinical quality measures and some Patient Centered Medical Home requirements. Decision support— CHADIS offers decision support, customized treatment plans and more than 20,000 local and national resources to support optimal care and patient education.

CHADIS offers decision support, customized treatment plans and more than 20,000 local and national resources to support optimal care and patient education. Part 4 Maintenance of Certification (MOC)— By using CHADIS, earn MOC-4 credits without chart review for Autism, Developmental Screening, Asthma care, ADHD care, and Social Determinants of Health.

About CHADIS

CHADIS is a screening, decision support and patient engagement system that helps clinicians provide evidence-based care using pre-visit patient entered data. The questionnaires are completed online and scored results are returned to patients' charts in Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR and Allscripts Professional EHRTM, saving practices valuable time and providing documentation for billing and notes. For more information visit CHADIS / Allscripts Integration Partners.

