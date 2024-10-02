Chadwick-BaRoss and Thompson Equipment Announce Jeremy Jordan as President

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Chadwick-BaRoss, Inc. (Chadwick-BaRoss) and Thompsonrolec Enterprises, LLC (Thompson Equipment), leading equipment dealers in New England, are pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Jordan as President of both companies, effective July 7th.

"Jeremy's appointment marks an important chapter in the history of both companies," said Yedidia Koschitzky, chairman of Chadwick-BaRoss and Thompson Equipment. "His leadership, and deep long-tenured knowledge of the companies for over 30 years, positions us to meet the growing needs of our markets, strengthen our regional focus, and continue the legacy of nearly a century of excellence. We are confident that Jeremy will take these companies to new heights."

As Mr. Jordan steps into his new role, he aims to uphold Chadwick-BaRoss' "Be Unstoppable" mantra and Thompson Equipment's principle of "The more you make, the more you make." With a focus on expanding their presence in the eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island territories, while maintaining their strong footprint in northern New England. Mr. Jordan underscores the importance of attracting and retaining top-tier talent to drive growth. "By aligning with market needs, current customers and equipment manufacturer partners, our vision extends beyond merely expanding our market presence and full-scale product offerings. It's about cultivating a company culture that values people, exceptional local service, and innovation," said Mr. Jordan.

Mr. Jordan's journey with Chadwick-BaRoss started in 1992 as an apprentice in the track shop. Since then, he has risen through the ranks, holding various roles, including shop technician, field service technician, used/rental fleet manager, general manager, sales territory manager and, most recently, vice president of Chadwick BaRoss. His hands-on experience in both technical and managerial positions has equipped him with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the industry.

Chadwick-BaRoss and Thompson Equipment are positioned to take advantage of new market opportunities while continuing to build on their longstanding reputations for quality and customer service. Under Mr. Jordan's leadership, the companies will maintain a strong focus on personnel development and innovation, ensuring they remain agile in a rapidly evolving industry. Thompson Equipment will maintain its independent focus, with Steve Ferris continuing his established role as vice president, providing stability and continuity in its operations.

About Chadwick-BaRoss and Thompson Equipment

Chadwick-BaRoss has been a trusted equipment dealer in New England with nearly a century of industry expertise. The company is dedicated to delivering top-quality products and services. Upholding its tagline, "Be Unstoppable," the company remains dedicated to efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Thompson Equipment is a dealer of high-quality aggregate-processing equipment since 1980, offering comprehensive solutions to a wide range of industries. With a commitment to helping aggregate producers make more money by making more aggregate, Thompson Equipment is recognized as the preferred choice for aggregate production needs in New England.

www.chadwick-baross.com

www.thompson-equip.com

SOURCE Chadwick-BaRoss Inc.