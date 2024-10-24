Chadwick-BaRoss Hosts Premier Demo Day, Debuting the Innovative Ponsse Scorpion Giant

OSBORN, Maine, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Logging contractors and forestry operators from across New England recently gathered for an exclusive demo event hosted by Chadwick-BaRoss, where they spotted the highly anticipated 'Scorpion Giant' in the Maine woods. Making its first public appearance in the region, the Ponsse Scorpion Giant impressed the crowd with its power and precision, tackling the toughest logging tasks with ease.

Designed for larger trees and rugged terrain, the Scorpion Giant impressed attendees with its cutting-edge features. Notably, there is already a quote in process for selling New England's first unit to a customer who attended the event. "We were thrilled to host this event and give the New England logging community a firsthand look at the Scorpion Giant's capabilities," said Cole Leavitt, Northern Director at Chadwick-BaRoss. "The excitement from attendees reinforces our belief that this machine will make a real impact in the forestry industry."

"We're excited to partner with Chadwick-BaRoss to bring the Scorpion Giant to the New England market," said Samuel Vidgren, Area Manager, USA Dealers at Ponsse. "From snow-covered slopes to soft ground, the Scorpion Giant is engineered for superior performance in the most challenging logging environments."

The Scorpion Giant is the newest member of the Scorpion family, designed to fill the gap between the Scorpion King and Bear in the Ponsse harvester line-up. Living up to its name, the Giant boasts a larger frame, giving it the ability to handle bigger loads and more demanding harvesting tasks with greater speed and efficiency. Its advanced harvester heads, such as the H8, adjust feed speed based on tree species and stem diameter, making it highly productive in various conditions. The redesigned cabin enhances operator comfort with improved visibility and ergonomics. This combination of size, power, and versatility makes the Scorpion Giant a game-changer in challenging terrains and high-volume logging operations alike.

The event, which took place in Osborn, Maine, included live equipment demonstrations, discussions with the Chadwick-BaRoss sales team, creating an engaging and informative experience for all in attendance. Participants were able to gain insights into how the Scorpion Giant can optimize logging operations, boost efficiency, and improve overall safety.

Chadwick-BaRoss, with nearly a century of experience in the equipment industry, continues to uphold its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service. The Scorpion Giant demo event further reinforced the company's dedication to driving efficiency and innovation within the logging and forestry sectors.

Visit www.chadwick-baross.com/inventory/ponsse/ to learn more.

About Chadwick-BaRoss

Chadwick-BaRoss has been a trusted equipment dealer in New England with nearly a century of industry expertise. The company is dedicated to delivering top-quality products and services. Upholding its tagline, "Be Unstoppable," the company remains dedicated to leveraging its vast experience to provide innovative solutions that help their customers thrive.

www.chadwick-baross.com

About Ponsse

Ponsse Plc specializes in the production, sale, maintenance and technology of cut-to-length forest machines, as well as in innovative harvesting solutions in line with sustainable development. Established in 1970, Ponsse has 13 subsidiaries and 30 dealers across the world.

www.ponsse.com

SOURCE Chadwick-BaRoss Inc.