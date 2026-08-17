Chaffey College Superintendent/President Announces Retirement After Decades of Service

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry D. Shannon, who guided Chaffey to record-breaking enrollment, ever-rising graduation rates and an Aspen Prize finalist spot, will retire after nearly 20 years of service to the college.

Shannon announced his retirement at the annual Chaffey Convocation event before hundreds of faculty, staff and administrators Aug. 12.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve alongside you through our many triumphs, and there have been many, as well as through the challenges that have tested us, strengthened us and helped shape the institution we are today," he said.

Chaffey College will announce an interim superintendent/president at its September 24 governing board meeting. The college will launch a national search to fill the position.

Shannon came to Chaffey from St. Louis Community College, where he served as chancellor, president and chief student affairs officer for 24 years. The veteran educator also held both teaching and administrative positions at Harris-Stowe State University and St. Louis University.

Since 2007, Shannon has helped Chaffey achieve multiple honors with the help of the campus community including a top 10 spot on the prestigious 2017 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

He helped the college pass Measure P in 2018, providing Chaffey with $700 million in funding to modernize and expand its campuses for its growing student body. His dedication to student equity helped Chaffey capture the attention of philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who donated $25 million to the college in 2021. He received multiple honors throughout his career, most recently as the "President/Superintendent/CEO of the Year" from the African American California Community College Trustees and Administrators caucus in January.

Shannon's last day as superintendent/president will be Sept. 24, after which he will transition into a special assignment role until Dec. 31.

A photo of Shannon is available for download online.

SOURCE Chaffey College