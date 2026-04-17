Chaffey College to Launch Four New Computer Technology Programs

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students seeking high-paying and in-demand computer technology careers will soon have access to new degree and certificate programs that Chaffey College will roll out in the fall.

The programs — artificial intelligence, data science, development operations and game development —all offer certificates and associate degrees.

Students work on interconnecting a switch with a firewall in a Chaffey College cybersecurity class.

"Chaffey College is on the cutting edge of preparing students for careers of the future," said Chaffey College Computer Information Systems Professor David Nimri. "Jobs related to all four of these degree programs pay well over six figures, with positions growing by as much as 32 percent during the next decade."

Chaffey, which was the first community college in the region to launch a cybersecurity associate's degree program, holds another distinction in this wave of programs. It is one of the first to introduce an associate's degree program in artificial intelligence.

This program gives students hands on experience with analyzing data, building intelligent models and implementing AI-driven solutions to real- world problems.

Chaffey College introduced a Certificate in Game Development in 2025, and will add an associate's degree to the program due to increased demand in the field.

"The rise in mobile gaming and demand for immersive gaming experiences continue to drive demand for skilled game developers," said Professor of Computer Information Systems Tracy Kocher Woolls." By providing this career path, we are training students for rewarding careers and supporting the workforce simultaneously."

Development Operations— also known as DevOps —involves the rapid development of applications and deployment of systems. It offers degree holders with access to salaries averaging $100,000 to $130,00 per year.

Data science professionals analyze data and statistics to explain trends, and provide insight for organizations, while DevOps positions focus on software development and information technology.

"These updates represent our unyielding dedication to our students with several of our programs, including cybersecurity and computer science, having the distinction of being recognized as No. 3 in California and No. 8 in the US," Nimri said.

Visit the Chaffey Computer Information Systems page to learn more and apply.

Chaffey College is a comprehensive two-year college that grants associate degrees and certificates to prepare students for academic advancement and professional careers. Students can pursue 28 transferrable degrees, as well as certificates, at the college's three Inland Empire campuses, online and at high schools throughout the region. The college, a federally-designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, has a diverse student body mirrors the diversity of Southern California. Chaffey College was founded in 1883, making it one of the oldest community colleges in the state.

SOURCE Chaffey College