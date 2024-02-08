Chagas Disease (T. cruzi Infection) Epidemiological Review and Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024-2028

The "Chagas Disease: American trypanosomiasis Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi is the cause of Chagas disease (CD), also known as American trypanosomiasis, a chronic, systemic, parasitic illness with substantial risk factors associated with low socioeconomic status. It is believed that Chagas sickness is a neglected tropical illness. It is widespread throughout 21 American countries, but it can spread to non-endemic nations worldwide through the movement of infected individuals.

The effects of CD extend beyond Latin American rural communities where vector-borne transmission - diseases spread by insects - occurs. The epidemiology and geographic distribution of CD have changed due to significant population shifts from rural to urban areas in Latin America and other parts of the world. Control measures should concentrate on preventing transmission from organ transplants, blood transfusions and mother-to-child (congenital) transmission in the U.S. and other areas where CD is currently present but is not endemic.

Treatment for T. cruzi infection can begin as soon as the infection occurs. Antiparasitic therapy may stop or slow the progression of chronic illnesses in infected people, as well as stop infections from spreading from mother to child.

Two therapeutic modalities have the potential to save lives:

  • Antiparasitic medication, which eliminates the parasite.
  • Symptomatic therapy, which is intended to control infection-related symptoms and indicators.

Treatment with antiparasitic drugs is most beneficial early in the course of infection, albeit not exclusively for acute or critical cases. There are two kinds of treatments offered in the U.S. Benznidazole is available commercially and has been licensed by the FDA for use in children ages 2 to 12. Pharmacies can buy LAMPIT (nifurtimox) commercially from several medication wholesalers. It is FDA-approved for treating children under the age of 18. Healthcare providers can consult with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) personnel regarding patient care, and for the most part, therapy does not require hospitalization.

The research report provides a thorough overview of the Chagas Disease market. This report analyzes CD market trends with epidemiological and regional markets, highlights the current market and offers a detailed competitive environment analysis. The scope of this report covers treatment throughout Latin America.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global chagas disease (T. cruzi infection) market
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for global chagas disease market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the product type, treatment, and region
  • Overview of the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the global market and its vendor landscape
  • Review of the epidemiology of chagas disease and potential of key marketed drugs and recent approvals
  • Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the chagas disease market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, future of ESG, case study, and the ESG practices followed
  • Analysis of the competitive intelligence based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and product launch strategies
  • Detailed profiles of leading market participants Bayer and Insud Pharma, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • History
  • Trypanosoma Cruzi
  • Vector and T. cruzi
  • Transmission Routes
  • Clinical Forms
  • Future Perspectives
  • Novel Drugs

Chapter 4 Chagas Disease by Drugs

  • Benznidazole
  • Toxicity of Benznidazole
  • Nifurtimox
  • Toxicity of Nifurtimox

Chapter 5 Chagas Disease by Diagnosis

  • Serology (Antibody Detection)
  • Molecular Testing

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Bayer
  • Insud Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiznbg

