CHAGEE Partners with Laufey as Brand Accelerates U.S. Expansion

Modern teahouse brand introduces first North American ambassador with private performance to celebrate "A Sip of Time" campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAGEE, the Modern Teahouse brand redefining tea as a design-forward, experiential ritual, today announced 2x GRAMMY-winning artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey as its first North American brand ambassador and creative collaborator on the brand's latest campaign, "A Sip of Time."

The campaign reflects a shared vision of slowing down and savoring life's moments, inviting consumers to step out of fast-paced routines and elevate tea from a beverage to a meaningful lifestyle ritual. To mark the partnership and celebrate the opening of its newest U.S. location at The Americana at Brand, CHAGEE will host an exclusive private performance on May 2, blending Laufey's spellbinding compositions with immersive tea experiences to share culture, craft, and connection.

Set within one of Los Angeles' most iconic retail destinations, the Americana at Brand location introduces CHAGEE's signature approach to tea as an elevated experience. The intimate event offers a rare opportunity to experience Laufey up close, immediately following her world tour and major festival appearances, including Coachella. It also underscores CHAGEE's approach to U.S. expansion: pairing retail growth with cultural programming that fosters community engagement.

"Tea for us is about honoring tradition in a modern way and creating space to pause, reflect, and connect," said Emily Chang, CCO CHAGEE. "Partnering with Laufey, whose music and aesthetic resonate with consumers seeking presence and meaning, is a powerful way to introduce CHAGEE to the U.S. She is the defining voice bringing jazz to a new generation and CHAGEE is bringing the ritual of tea to a new generation."

Laufey, whose signature sound bridges classic jazz, classical, and modern storytelling, embodies the campaign's philosophy that slowing down is about experiencing more deeply. "Tea has always been a quiet but meaningful part of my life, it's something that connects me to my family and my heritage," said Laufey. "Partnering with CHAGEE feels like a beautiful way to share that tradition through music and bring people together in a more intimate, intentional way."

CHAGEE's tea philosophy mirrors this sentiment. Moving beyond grab-and-go beverage culture, the brand centers tea as an experience, one that encourages lingering and intentionality. "A Sip of Time" brings this to life across physical spaces, storytelling, and sensory moments designed to engage guests and potential guests in a meaningful and resonant way.

Access to the private concert was unlocked through the exclusive Laufey Tea Latte Bundle, available in-store only. Each bundle includes two Boya Tea Lattes, named after an ancient legend rooted in music and connection and a traditional red envelope containing a unique QR code for a chance to win concert tickets. For a list of store locations, please visit: www.chagee.us/stores

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE is a leading premium tea brand known for freshly crafted, high-quality beverages. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, CHAGEE continues to reshape the global tea industry.

About Laufey

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) has captivated a generation with virtuosic songs of love and self-discovery by manifesting her vision of jazz and classical-infused pop music. Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, D.C., she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021's Typical of Me, whose striking single "Street by Street" debuted at #1 on Icelandic radio—the first of many achievements that have grown to include two GRAMMY Awards, 8 billion global streams, a social media audience of over 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, a growing pile of Platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, being named one of TIME's 2025 Women of the Year and was made an Icelandic Knight by Iceland's President, an honor called The Order of the Falcon. She's sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, multiple nights at Madison Square Garden and Crypto.com Arena, and London's Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Noah Kahan, Hozier, Jon Batiste and RAYE; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Role Model, Beabadoobee and Norah Jones. The deluxe version of her much-lauded 2025 album A Matter of Time is out now, with her first children's book, Mei Mei The Bunny out April 21st.

CHAGEE Media Contact:[email protected] 212.889.1700

SOURCE CHAGEE