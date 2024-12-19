2000 to Gather in Magical Historic Village to Celebrate the New Year with a Six Foot Wide, 230 lb. Ball

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Who needs to drop a fortune to watch in person the Waterford Crystal Ball drop in Times Square when you have such a more manageable and unique option in Northeast Ohio?

A growing tradition for 13 years, the famous tourist attraction, The Popcorn Shop in Chagrin Falls, will once again host its New Year's Eve Popcorn Ball in the village's triangle park. Festivities will begin at the Township Hall at 10:30 p.m. with hot chocolate, cookies, live music, Hawaiian leis, and glow sticks.

Popcorn Ball at the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop.

"This has become quite a unique annual spectacle and event for this unique village," said Dewey Forward, owner of The Popcorn Shop. "We now have dozens of volunteers, who call ourselves the Merry Pranksters, working together to launch this fun and wacky new year event."

The giant popcorn ball, since named Jupiter, due to its enormous size, began as a 60 pound edible ball in 2012, making national news when it was stolen but returned. The current Jupiter is on constant display in front of The Popcorn Shop until the drop.

Local Information:

Jimmy Flynn will be performing the music at the Township Hall.

Drone Ohio will be broadcasting live on their Facebook page with celebrity interviewer Jan Jones .

will be broadcasting live on their Facebook page with celebrity interviewer . Bufford T Hedgehog will be the DJ leading the holiday sing-a-longs and actual dancing in the streets.

400 popcorn balls will be launched into the crowd.

Rob Schwind, Chargin Hardware's chief engineer, and Scott Butler , a local IT engineer designed the ever-evolving popcorn ball.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio, located in Northeast Ohio, population 4,100, began in 1837 and incorporated in 1844, is known for its historical, entertainment, film, and literary history. President James Garfield and his wife lived and worked in Chagrin Falls. Other notables include: Tim Conway, comedic actor; Doug Kenney, founder of National Lampoon and writer of Animal House and Caddy Shack; Bill Watterson, creator of Calvin & Hobbs; Bill Zaboly, Popeye cartoonist; Addie L. Ballou, poet, artist, suffragist; Actors Casey and Corey Cott, Elena Shadow and Lisa Banes; writers and novelists, Wendy Murray, Bryan Malessa --- among many more in the film and music industries.

Also, Chagrin is noted for its curious and quirky happenings including the ongoing national media coverage of the pumpkin roll down Grove Hill; favorite son who sets himself on fire and jumps into the falls; locals who play notables rising dead from the Chagrin cemetery.

Chagrin Falls also hosts a national documentary film festival and has an active local theater.

