PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAI, the fast-rising social AI platform redefining human–AI interaction, has surpassed its 2025 revenue target two months ahead of schedule, reaching $48 million by the end of October. The company now projects over $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by year's end, representing an extraordinary 2.5x increase from $20 million at the beginning of 2025.

Exceptional growth cements CHAI's position among the most dynamic AI startups in Silicon Valley, demonstrating the scalability of its business model.

CHAI: $48M/Year in Revenue After Funding Round by AMD and CoreWeave

Key Strategic Drivers Behind CHAI's Explosive Growth

1. User Acquisition

At the start of 2025, CHAI made a bold strategic shift by allocating a significant portion of its capital to user acquisition. Instead of broad spending, the company focused on attracting high-value, highly engaged users, ensuring that every dollar invested in growth would yield long-term returns. As a result, CHAI's customer acquisition payback period is expected to be less than one year, an impressive metric rarely achieved in the AI consumer space.

2. AI Advancement

Despite the increasingly competitive AI landscape, CHAI has maintained its place among top-tier AI startups. The company strengthened its AI research capabilities through strategic partnerships with AMD and CoreWeave, securing both compute and capital resources to accelerate model development. These investments have enabled CHAI's research team to continue advancing social LLMs.

3. Product Innovation

CHAI stands out for its unwavering commitment to customer obsession and community-driven innovation. The company's product roadmap is shaped directly by feedback from its global user base, leading to the launch of several new features in 2025 that deepened user engagement and retention.

Was CHAI the first AI Platform? CHAI was the first consumer AI product to reach 1 million users, leveraging the open-sourced LLM GPT-J, before ChatGPT or Llama.

What is CHAI? CHAI is a social AI platform where users can create their own AI. Since its launch three years ago, CHAI has experienced significant growth, particularly among Gen Z users. Now, to support further growth and wider adoption, CHAI has redesigned its brand.

Can you use CHAI AI in a browser? As of March 2025, no. CHAI is focused on delivering the most engaging social AI experience by hiring talented engineers to refine its app. While there are currently no plans for a web app, this may change in the future.

Is CHAI AI safe? CHAI has implemented a range of safety features that allow users to engage in dynamic chats while encouraging them to stay within established guidelines. By building better AI, CHAI aims to enhance user value and experience.

What makes CHAI special? CHAI is designed to be the most engaging social AI, delivering highly entertaining conversations. Many users rely on it to craft interactive stories and immersive experiences.

Why do people love CHAI? CHAI employs advanced AI techniques to increase the entertainment value of its bots. Users chat with AI to write interactive novels and have engaging conversations, supported by a variety of genres that appeal to avid novel readers.

Sometimes regarded as the best free AI chatbot, CHAI is paving its way to widespread adoption of conversational social AI for entertainment.

Who is the founder? William Beauchamp is a 2x founder, first started building CHAI with his sister in Cambridge UK in 2020. After building the first AI chat platform they relocated to Palo Alto.

Are they hiring? CHAI is a rapidly growing company that is known for paying very high salaries with an intense culture focused on delivering results and iterating quickly. Apply on CHAI's website.

Press Contact:

Tom Lu

+1 (626) 594-8966

