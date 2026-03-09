Chai AI Announces Upcoming Rollout of Apple and Google Age Verification APIs to Enhance Platform Safety

News provided by

Chai AI

Mar 09, 2026, 21:06 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAI AI, the leading platform for conversational AI entertainment, today announced plans to implement native age verification systems leveraging Apple and Google's official APIs. This strategic integration, which will soon begin its phased rollout across applicable regions, reinforces CHAI AI's commitment to user safety and responsible AI engagement on both iOS and Android platforms.

Continue Reading
Chai AI Announces Upcoming Rollout of Apple and Google Age Verification APIs to Enhance Platform Safety
Chai AI Announces Upcoming Rollout of Apple and Google Age Verification APIs to Enhance Platform Safety

This upcoming technological update is designed to build upon and strengthen CHAI AI's existing safety framework. Currently, the platform enforces an 18+ age requirement through robust App Store and Google Play age ratings, alongside user self-attestation mechanisms during the onboarding process. By preparing to implement the native age verification tools provided by Apple and Google, Chai AI is adding a seamless, verifiable, and privacy-centric layer of protection to further ensure age-appropriate experiences.

Key features of the upcoming rollout include:

  • Native OS Integration: Where available, the app will utilize Apple and Google's secure, OS-level APIs, allowing users to verify their age efficiently without needing to upload sensitive documents directly to CHAI AI servers.

  • Enhanced Child Protection: The new system will work in tandem with existing 18+ app store ratings to strictly enforce age-gating, ensuring that younger users are unable to access the platform.

  • Region-Specific Implementation: The deployment of these tools will be based on the relevant API availability from Apple and Google within specific geographic regions.

  • Alternative Subscription Verification: To maintain rigorous safety standards globally, CHAI AI may require users to hold an active subscription to access the platform in regions where these native OS age verification APIs are currently unavailable, serving as an additional layer of verification.

Press contact:

Tom Lu
+1 (626) 594-8966

SOURCE Chai AI

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CHAI AI: Total Funding Over $55M

CHAI AI: Total Funding Over $55M

In 2025, CHAI AI secured additional rounds of funding, bringing its total investment to date to over $55M. CHAI's investors include individual...
CHAI - AI Lab Quantizes Social AI to 4-bit for +56% Increase in Throughput

CHAI - AI Lab Quantizes Social AI to 4-bit for +56% Increase in Throughput

CHAI, the high-growth AI startup, today unveiled a major advancement in model optimization through its successful deployment of quantized large...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Mobile Entertainment

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics