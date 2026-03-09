Chai AI Announces Upcoming Rollout of Apple and Google Age Verification APIs to Enhance Platform Safety

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAI AI, the leading platform for conversational AI entertainment, today announced plans to implement native age verification systems leveraging Apple and Google's official APIs. This strategic integration, which will soon begin its phased rollout across applicable regions, reinforces CHAI AI's commitment to user safety and responsible AI engagement on both iOS and Android platforms.

This upcoming technological update is designed to build upon and strengthen CHAI AI's existing safety framework. Currently, the platform enforces an 18+ age requirement through robust App Store and Google Play age ratings, alongside user self-attestation mechanisms during the onboarding process. By preparing to implement the native age verification tools provided by Apple and Google, Chai AI is adding a seamless, verifiable, and privacy-centric layer of protection to further ensure age-appropriate experiences.

Key features of the upcoming rollout include:

Native OS Integration: Where available, the app will utilize Apple and Google's secure, OS-level APIs, allowing users to verify their age efficiently without needing to upload sensitive documents directly to CHAI AI servers.





Enhanced Child Protection: The new system will work in tandem with existing 18+ app store ratings to strictly enforce age-gating, ensuring that younger users are unable to access the platform.





Region-Specific Implementation: The deployment of these tools will be based on the relevant API availability from Apple and Google within specific geographic regions.





Alternative Subscription Verification: To maintain rigorous safety standards globally, CHAI AI may require users to hold an active subscription to access the platform in regions where these native OS age verification APIs are currently unavailable, serving as an additional layer of verification.

Press contact:

Tom Lu

+1 (626) 594-8966

SOURCE Chai AI