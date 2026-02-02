PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark year for the generative AI sector, CHAI has officially solidified its position as the world's leading Social AI platform. The company announced today that it closed 2025 with an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $58 million, significantly outperforming its projected $50 million year-end target.

CHAI AI Dominates Social AI Vertical with 3X Growth

This milestone represents a staggering 3x growth from the $20 million ARR reported at the start of the year. While many AI startups struggled with rising compute costs and user churn, CHAI's "Social-First" model has proven to be the industry's most resilient and scalable growth engine.

Key Strategic Drivers Behind CHAI's Explosive Growth

User Acquisition



At the start of 2025, CHAI made a bold strategic shift by allocating a significant portion of its capital to user acquisition. Instead of broad spending, the company focused on attracting high-value, highly engaged users, ensuring that every dollar invested in growth would yield long-term returns. As a result, CHAI's customer acquisition payback period is expected to be less than one year, an impressive metric rarely achieved in the AI consumer space.



AI Advancement



Despite the increasingly competitive AI landscape, CHAI has maintained its place among top-tier AI startups. The company strengthened its AI research capabilities through strategic partnerships with AMD and CoreWeave, securing both compute and capital resources to accelerate model development. These investments have enabled CHAI's research team to continue advancing social LLMs.



Product Innovation



CHAI stands out for its unwavering commitment to customer obsession and community-driven innovation. The company's product roadmap is shaped directly by feedback from its global user base, leading to the launch of several new features in 2025 that deepened user engagement and retention.

