Chai Vision Launches Sunello, a New Superfood Brand for Active Aging From the Inside Out

Sunello Debuts With Three Premium Blends Designed To Support Gut Health, Joint Cart & Metabolism

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chai Vision today announced the launch of Sunello , a new wellness brand created to support active adults through simple, science-backed daily nutrition. Designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines, Sunello offers premium superfood powder blends that provide targeted nutritional support for digestion, joint health, and metabolism.

Sunello

Rooted in the belief that nutrition should evolve alongside an active lifestyle, Sunello is designed to complement movement and exercise from the inside out. While physical activity strengthens the body externally, Sunello supports balance and vitality from within. Each blend features a therapeutic mix of fruits, vegetables, and superfoods made from naturally sourced ingredients such as spirulina, turmeric, collagen, cinnamon, and chicory root, all of which are third-party tested, Kosher-certified, non-GMO, and free from soy, sugar, and unnecessary additives.

"Many adults want to age actively, but nutrition routines are often overly complex or difficult to maintain," said Joel Gottehrer, co-founder of Sunello. "Sunello was created to simplify daily nutrition with targeted superfood blends that support joints, digestion, and energy – making it easier to stay consistent without slowing down."

Sunello launches with three targeted blends with an SRP of $65.99, each crafted to support a specific wellness goal for active adults:

Happy Belly (Melon) : A gut-support blend with spirulina, alfalfa, and green tea leaf to support digestion and reduce inflammation

: A gut-support blend with spirulina, alfalfa, and green tea leaf to support digestion and reduce inflammation Flex Ease (NanaBerry) : A joint-support blend with turmeric, collagen, and cinnamon bark to promote mobility and comfort (contains collagen; not vegan)

A joint-support blend with turmeric, collagen, and cinnamon bark to promote mobility and comfort (contains collagen; not vegan) Lean (Wild Berry) : A metabolism-support blend with cinnamon, black pepper fruit, and chicory root to help curb cravings and support steady energy

Sunello products are made in a GMP-certified facility in the USA and backed by third-party lab testing. All blends are vegan-friendly except Flex Ease, which contains collagen for joint support. Customers can also subscribe and save 30% on monthly orders, with the flexibility to cancel, pause, or skip at any time.

At launch, all Sunello blends are available to purchase at sunello.com and lifeprofitness.com . To see what's next for the brand, follow along @hellosunello .

About Sunello

Sunello is a superfood nutrition brand focused on supporting active aging through simple, targeted daily nutrition. Designed for adults who want to stay active at every stage of life, Sunello's premium powder blends address key health needs, including gut health, joint health, metabolism, and more. Each mix combines a therapeutic blend of fruits, vegetables, and superfoods designed to support both immediate and long-term wellness, using naturally sourced, effective ingredients like spirulina, turmeric, collagen, and chicory root – third-party tested, Kosher-certified, non-GMO, and free of soy, sugar, and unnecessary additives. Sunello products are naturally sourced, safe, and free from unnecessary fillers, making high-quality nutrition more accessible. Learn more about Sunello at sunello.com , and follow along @hellosunello .

Media Contact:

Power Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunello