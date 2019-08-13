Chaikin Analytics Announces PortfolioWise, an Upcoming Product Built for Advisors (Early Access Now Open)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chaikin Analytics announces an upcoming ETF-selection product built for advisors, which they expect to launch in 2020.

PortfolioWise is a software platform that empowers advisors to construct and propose ETF-based portfolios that align with client risk.

Advisors and financial professionals are invited to join the PortfolioWise Early Adoption Team to help test this product before public release. Early adopters will have free access for one three-month advisor license.

This is a great opportunity to gain early access to cutting-edge investing tools that can enhance client communication, and help take part in shaping this new technology. Visit PortfolioWise.com to sign up now.

Everything in PortfolioWise is backed by the award-nominated PortfolioWise ETF rating, which rates ETFs on a scale from Very Strong to Very Weak. Unlike other models, only PortfolioWise ETF ratings look at the underlying fundamental and technical characteristics of an ETF's constituent holdings to determine its potential to out- or underperform the market.

PortfolioWise solves numerous problems facing advisors and their clients. Not only does it make it easy to build and manage ETF-based portfolios, it also helps advisors validate and communicate portfolio choices with their clients through white-labeled ETF reports.

Chaikin Analytics expects to launch PortfolioWise in early 2020. Advisors and financial professionals can click here to become an early adopter now.

About Chaikin Analytics, LLC

Chaikin Analytics is a suite of research tools and portfolio management services that help pick winning stocks and ETFs and drop losing ones ahead of market shifts. The Chaikin Power Gauge stock and ETF ratings are the centerpiece of Chaikin Analytics.

The stock rating is a proven 20-factor model that uniquely combines fundamental, technical, and sentiment factors to indicate a stock's potential and is a remarkably accurate indicator of where a stock is headed over the next three to six months.

The ETF rating combines this proprietary stock rating model with technical analysis factors into a unique view of an ETF's potential.

Contact:

Peyton Patterson, Chaikin Analytics

856-701-7441

219619@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chaikin Analytics