Chaikin Analytics Announces Their New ETF Rating is Selected as Industry Award Finalist﻿

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaikin Analytics is pleased to announce that the new and innovative Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating was recently selected as a finalist in the "Industry Research Providers" category of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

This new rating is a proprietary, predictive system built to determine an ETF's potential to outperform the market over an intermediate time horizon of three to six months. It leverages Chaikin Analytics' proven broad-based 20-factor model, the Chaikin Power Gauge stock rating , for the future potential of the underlying holdings of each ETF, while also accounting for the ETF's index-weighted market performance. Unlike other models, only the Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating looks at the underlying fundamental and technical characteristics of an ETF's constituent holdings to determine its potential to out- or under-perform the market.

Performance results of the Chaikin Power Gauge ETF rating have been rigorously backtested over a 15-year sample period, and proven accurate at identifying Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish, and Very Bearish ETFs.

Plus, Chaikin Analytics has also implemented additional functionality utilizing these ETF ratings, including new screener functionality, in-depth ETF drill down information, and a side-by-side ETF comparison tool.

Now investors and advisors can quickly see which ETFs are likely to outperform the market over the next three to six months. Currently, the Chaikin Power Gauge ETF ratings rate 460 of the most liquid U.S. Equity ETFs, representing over 96% of the assets in U.S. Equity ETFs.

This unique ETF rating was up against 665 nominations from 262 companies to win the Wealth Management Award. Later this year a panel of independent judges from top industry leaders will vote to determine the winners, to be announced at a black-tie gala in New York City.

About Chaikin Analytics, LLC

Chaikin Analytics is a suite of research tools and portfolio management services that help pick winning stocks and ETFs and drop losing ones ahead of market shifts. The Chaikin Power Gauge stock and ETF ratings are the centerpiece of Chaikin Analytics.

The stock rating is a proven 20-factor model that uniquely combines fundamental, technical, and sentiment factors to indicate a stock's potential and is a remarkably accurate indicator of where a stock is headed over the next three to six months.

The ETF rating combines this proprietary stock rating model with technical analysis factors into a unique view of an ETF's potential.

