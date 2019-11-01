Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Ranked in U.S. News and World Reports® "Best Law Firms" 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, the skilled personal injury lawyers at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. share over 90 years of combined legal experience. For over 45 years, the firm has sought to provide trusted legal advocacy for injury victims in the Washington, DC area and beyond. Now, the firm has been ranked in U.S. News and World Reports® "Best Law Firms" 2020 publication, in recognition of their exceptional commitment to their clients.

U.S. News and World Reports– Best Lawyers® has become one of the best-known legal ranking organizations in the country. In order to qualify for consideration, a candidate law firm must already have an attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which represents the top 5% of practicing U.S. lawyers. The firm must also provide an extensive list of professional references for the team to review.

After receiving all peer and client nominations, the team at U.S. News and World Reports– Best Lawyers® applies a rigorous selection methodology, utilizing both quantitative and qualitative survey data. Assigning a cumulative score rating to each candidate firm, the research team then compares all firms to see where they stand on the national and regional lists.

The ranking criteria for U.S. News and World Reports® "Best Law Firms" publication is exceptionally selective, with only the nation's top firms making the cut. At this time, the entire team at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. would like to express their sincere appreciation for receiving this prestigious award. The firm hopes to continue providing reliable and trustworthy legal services to residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

For more information or press inquiries, contact CSCS online at https://www.chaikinandsherman.com/.

SOURCE Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.

