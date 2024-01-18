Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

18 Jan, 2024, 18:31 ET

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 and the full year ending December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated Net Income: $3,313,744
  • Earnings Per Share: $123.32
  • Return on Average Equity: 16.94%
  • Return on Average Assets: 1.23%
  • Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 3.16%

In Q4 2023, Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. recorded a net income of $3,313,744, compared to $2,842,738 in Q3 2023 and $2,584,659 in Q4 2022. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 2023 was $123.32, relative to $105.79 in Q3 2023 and $96.18 in Q4 2022.

Annual 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Consolidated Net Income: $8,831,187
  • Earnings Per Share: $328.64
  • Return on Average Equity: 11.90%
  • Return on Average Assets: 0.86%
  • Return on Average Risk-Weighted Assets: 2.06%

The total earnings reported for 2023 amounted to $8,831,187, compared to $8,281,180 in 2022. The EPS for 2023 was $328.64, compared to $324.26 in the prior year.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.'s balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, showed total assets of $1.205 billion, compared to $1.151 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $1.031 billion at the end of Q4 2022. Total deposits as of December 31, 2023, were $1.112 billion, compared to $1.067 billion at the end of Q3 2023 and $953 million at the end of Q4 2022.

Attachments:
-  Consolidated Financial Highlights
-  Consolidated Balance Sheets
-  Consolidated Statements of Income

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.:
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is a Delaware corporation and the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"). The Company operates under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 (12 U.S.C. § 1841 et seq.) and is under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Federal Reserve Board. Its common stock is privately held, with 269 shareholders as of December 31, 2023. Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., a national banking association, operates under Charter No. 24755 conferred by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), in accordance with the provisions of the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). The Bank has distinct authorization from the OCC to conduct fiduciary activities as delineated under 12 U.S.C. § 92a and as further set forth in 12 CFR Part 9. The Bank is under the comprehensive regulatory and supervisory framework of the OCC, as outlined in the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C. §§ 21-216d). Furthermore, the Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), holding Certificate Number 58595. This membership places the Bank under the supplementary regulatory oversight of the FDIC, pursuant to 12 U.S.C. § 1811 et seq.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, potential options to finance potential future growth, or results of Chain Bridge's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only Chain Bridge's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "may," "would," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" and "target" and similar expressions or the negative of such words. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Important factors that could have such a result include: market interest rates and inflation; disruptions in the financial markets; economic conditions; changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including capital and liquidity requirements affecting Chain Bridge's businesses, and Chain Bridge's ability to address those requirements; actions by government agencies, including those that impact money supply; Chain Bridge's ability to maintain its reputation; Chain Bridge's ability to access adequate sources of funding and liquidity; Chain Bridge's ability to effectively defend itself against cyber-attacks and other attempts by unauthorized parties to access its or its customers' information or to disrupt its systems; Chain Bridge's ability to attract and retain key personnel; adverse judicial or regulatory proceedings; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions, including non-bank financial technology providers; changes in customer behavior; and changes in customers', suppliers' and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Chain Bridge does not assume any duty and does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The Company's and the Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(unaudited)        



Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Key Performance Indicators





Consolidated net income

$ 3,313,744

$ 2,842,738

$ 2,584,659

$ 8,831,187

$ 8,281,180

Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.23 %

1.09 %

0.92 %

0.86 %

0.65 %

Return on average risk-weighted assets  1

3.16 %

2.66 %

2.33 %

2.06 %

2.02 %

Return on average equity (ROAE)

16.94 %

15.05 %

15.52 %

11.90 %

12.79 %

Yield on average earning assets, fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)

3.28 %

3.18 %

2.85 %

3.13 %

2.18 %

Cost of funds

0.38 %

0.40 %

0.24 %

0.42 %

0.11 %

Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)

2.93 %

2.81 %

2.62 %

2.74 %

2.08 %

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights





Total assets

$1,205,202,475

$1,151,112,602

$1,030,683,857

$1,205,202,475

$1,030,683,857

Cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank

309,826,185

246,444,224

91,053,596

309,826,185

91,053,596

U.S. Treasury securities

195,363,904

191,922,570

200,078,020

195,363,904

200,078,020

Total investment grade securities 2

566,676,736

566,290,081

592,649,117

566,676,736

592,649,117

Total loans

304,144,296

310,514,386

320,192,778

304,144,296

320,192,778

Total deposits

1,112,025,669

1,066,768,830

952,953,867

1,112,025,669

952,953,867

Trust Department:  Total custody and managed assets

240,781,505

185,827,226

141,823,608

240,781,505

141,823,608

Liquidity & Asset Quality Metrics





Liquidity ratio  3

78.75 %

76.28 %

71.11 %

78.75 %

71.11 %

Loan-to-deposit ratio

27.35 %

29.15 %

33.60 %

27.35 %

33.60 %

Risk-weighted asset density 4

34.09 %

36.49 %

43.33 %

34.09 %

43.33 %

Non-performing assets / assets

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Texas ratio 5

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans / gross loans

1.42 %

1.42 %

1.40 %

1.42 %

1.40 %

Allowance for credit losses on held to maturity securities /





gross held to maturity securities 6

0.11 %

0.11 %

N/A

0.11 %

N/A

Regulatory Capital Information (Chain Bridge Bank, N.A.)





Tier 1 capital

$ 99,855,821

$ 96,666,154

$ 91,374,209

$ 99,855,821

$ 91,374,209

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

24.30 %

23.02 %

20.46 %

24.30 %

20.46 %

Total regulatory capital

$ 104,523,073

$ 101,414,406

$ 95,856,209

$ 104,523,073

$ 95,856,209

Total regulatory capital ratio

25.44 %

24.15 %

21.47 %

25.44 %

21.47 %

Regulatory Capital Information (Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.)





Tier 1 risk-based capital

$ 95,002,054

$ 91,619,298

$ 86,430,482

$ 95,002,054

$ 86,430,482

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

23.12 %

21.81 %

19.35 %

23.12 %

19.35 %

Total regulatory capital

$ 99,669,306

$ 96,367,550

$ 90,912,482

$ 99,669,306

$ 90,912,482

Total regulatory capital ratio

24.26 %

22.95 %

20.36 %

24.26 %

20.36 %

Share Information (Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.)





Number of shares outstanding

26,872

26,872

26,872

26,872

26,872

Book value per share

$ 3,104.98

$ 2,796.69

$ 2,559.65

$ 3,104.98

$ 2,559.65

Book value per share, excluding unrealized





gain/loss on available for sale securities (non-GAAP)

$ 3,535.35

$ 3,409.47

$ 3,216.38

$ 3,535.35

$ 3,216.38

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 123.32

$ 105.79

$ 96.18

$ 328.64

$ 324.26

1 Quarterly average is calculated using the last two quarter ends.  Year to date average is calculated using the last five quarter ends.

2 Available for sale securities are reported at fair value, and held to maturity securities are reported at carrying value.

3 Liquidity measures the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they become due.  It is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment grade securities , expressed as a percentage of total liabilities.

4 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets.  It is calculated as risk-weighted assets divided by total assets.

5 Texas ratio is defined as the sum of non-performing assets and delinquent loans, expressed as a percentage of tangible equity and the allowance for credit losses on loans.

6 On January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326):  Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" which required the measurement of expected credit losses for financial assets within scope, including the held to maturity securities portfolio.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets    


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

(unaudited)

*
 

Assets

 

Cash and due from banks

$ 6,035,091

$ 6,773,145

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

310,732,416

91,889,968

Total cash and cash equivalents

$ 316,767,507

$ 98,663,113

Securities available for sale, at fair value

258,113,809

279,596,208

Securities held to maturity, at carrying value, net of

allowance for credit losses of $348,242 and $0, respectively

308,057,877

312,567,291

Equity securities, at fair value

505,050

485,618

Restricted securities, at cost

2,613,200

2,500,900

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,319,000

and $4,482,000, respectively

299,825,296

315,710,778

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

of $6,790,603 and $6,300,012, respectively

9,857,881

10,079,737

Accrued interest receivable

4,353,614

4,313,033

Other assets

5,108,241

6,767,179

Total assets

$ 1,205,202,475

$ 1,030,683,857
 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

Liabilities

 

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$ 766,933,306

$ 666,493,146

             Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market

328,350,277

273,888,277

Time, $250,000 and over

9,385,015

5,374,103

Other time

7,357,071

7,198,341

Total deposits

$ 1,112,025,669

$ 952,953,867

Short-term borrowings

5,000,000

5,000,000

Accrued interest payable

60,937

20,087

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,678,780

3,926,989

Total liabilities

$ 1,121,765,386

$ 961,900,943
 

Stockholders' Equity

 

Preferred stock

No par value, 100,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding

$                       - -

$                     - -

Common stock

$1 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,

26,872 shares issued and outstanding

26,872

26,872

Additional paid-in capital

38,283,095

38,283,095

Retained earnings

56,692,087

48,120,515

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,564,965)

(17,647,568)

Total stockholders' equity

$ 83,437,089

$ 68,782,914

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,205,202,475

$ 1,030,683,857

* Derived from audited financial statements.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest and Dividend Income





Interest and fees on loans

$ 3,277,453

$ 3,417,461

$ 3,287,052

$ 13,401,710

$ 11,311,115

Interest and dividends on securities, taxable

2,752,236

2,740,462

2,714,431

11,111,769

9,190,140

Interest on securities, tax-exempt

300,682

303,905

310,238

1,218,660

1,293,961

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in banks

2,376,192

1,681,062

1,571,000

6,056,632

5,589,092

Total interest and dividend income

$ 8,706,563

$ 8,142,890

$ 7,882,721

$ 31,788,771

$ 27,384,308

Interest Expense





Interest on deposits

$ 842,163

$ 860,559

$ 566,135

$ 3,663,910

$ 1,081,831

Interest on short-term borrowings

98,074

96,048

75,612

381,693

201,082

Total interest expense

$ 940,237

$ 956,607

$ 641,747

$ 4,045,603

$ 1,282,913

Net Interest Income

$ 7,766,326

$ 7,186,283

$ 7,240,974

$ 27,743,168

$ 26,101,395

(Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses





(Recovery of) provision for loan credit losses

($ 81,000)

$ 1,000

$ 298,000

($ 163,000)

$ 822,000

Provision for securities credit losses

- -

6,000

- -

804,276

- -

Total (recovery of) provision for credit losses

($ 81,000)

$ 7,000

$ 298,000

$ 641,276

$ 822,000

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses

$ 7,847,326

$ 7,179,283

$ 6,942,974

$ 27,101,892

$ 25,279,395

Noninterest Income





Deposit placement services income

$ 867,979

$ 858,766

$ 546,810

$ 1,974,318

$ 1,542,600

Service charges on accounts

266,572

226,724

288,745

918,030

1,153,618

Trust and wealth management income

158,211

148,942

83,027

564,786

335,103

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

12,021

- -

- -

12,021

17,785

Loss on sale of securities

(76,760)

(30,046)

- -

(388,843)

- -

Other income

111,967

16,184

36,009

200,991

60,641

Total noninterest income

$ 1,339,990

$ 1,220,570

$ 954,591

$ 3,281,303

$ 3,109,747

Noninterest Expenses





Salaries and employee benefits

$ 3,122,035

$ 3,115,645

$ 2,914,808

$ 12,359,052

$ 11,172,906

Data processing and communication expenses

592,969

569,069

523,459

2,275,475

1,964,610

Occupancy and equipment expenses

240,573

232,289

220,803

935,671

932,399

Professional services

285,921

206,980

459,836

909,014

1,367,310

Virginia bank franchise tax

175,000

188,654

185,600

739,476

627,312

FDIC and regulatory assessments

141,154

159,004

75,607

584,500

847,511

Directors fees

81,153

99,520

88,050

367,050

370,850

Marketing and business development costs

68,757

48,132

37,358

239,047

188,603

Insurance expenses

59,648

54,006

33,095

225,285

126,521

Other operating expenses

267,894

207,851

161,774

842,360

627,902

Total noninterest expenses

$ 5,035,104

$ 4,881,150

$ 4,700,390

$ 19,476,930

$ 18,225,924

Net income before taxes

$ 4,152,212

$ 3,518,703

$ 3,197,175

$ 10,906,265

$ 10,163,218

Income Tax Expense

838,468

675,965

612,516

2,075,078

1,882,038

Net income

$ 3,313,744

$ 2,842,738

$ 2,584,659

$ 8,831,187

$ 8,281,180

Earnings per common share, basic and diluted

$ 123.32

$ 105.79

$ 96.18

$ 328.64

$ 324.26

SOURCE Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

