CHAIN BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES IT IS EVALUATING A POTENTIAL IPO IN 2024

MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. announced today that it is currently evaluating an initial public offering of its common stock in 2024. Any decision to proceed with an offering will be subject to market and other conditions, including the filing and effectiveness of a registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This press release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

