CHAIN BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. POSTS 2023 ANNUAL REPORT

MCLEAN, Va., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report. You can access the report on the Investor Relations page, the Financial Reports and Statements page, and the homepage banner at www.chainbridgebank.com, as well as on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. The company is privately held.

About Chain Bridge Bank, N.A.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A., the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., is a nationally chartered bank that offers full-service banking, deposit, mortgage, loan, wealth, and trust services to clients nationwide. Member FDIC.

