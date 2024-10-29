Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 and Year-to-Date Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CBNA) (the "Company"), the holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

On October 3, 2024, the Company priced its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 1,850,000 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class A Common Stock") at $22.00 per share. In connection with the IPO, the Company reclassified and converted each previously outstanding share of the Company's existing common stock, par value $1.00 per share ("Old Common Stock"), into 170 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Class B Common Stock") (the "Reclassification"). The Class A Common Stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 4, 2024, under the ticker symbol "CBNA." Shares of Class B Common Stock are convertible on a one-for-one basis into shares of Class A Common Stock.

On October 7, 2024, the Company completed its IPO and received net proceeds of approximately $33.6 million. On October 10, 2024, the Company used a portion of the net proceeds to fully repay the $10.0 million outstanding principal balance on its unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank.

Our financial statements, including earnings per share and book value per share, reflect the Reclassification retroactively. As a result, the financial statements as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2024 show no shares of Old Common Stock or Class A Common Stock outstanding, and 4,568,920 shares of Class B Common Stock issued and outstanding. Because the IPO occurred after September 30, 2024, the financial impacts are not included in the financial statements presented in this release.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (Three Months Ended September 30, 2024):

Consolidated Net Income: $7.5 million





Earnings Per Share: $1.64 per basic and diluted common share outstanding





per basic and diluted common share outstanding Return on Average Equity: 29.90% (on an annualized basis)





29.90% (on an annualized basis) Return on Average Assets: 2.03% (on an annualized basis)





2.03% (on an annualized basis) Book Value Per Share: $22.95 compared to $20.57 at June 30, 2024 , and $16.45 at September 30, 2023

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Highlights (Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024):

Consolidated Net Income: $17.2 million





Earnings Per Share: $3.77 per basic and diluted common share outstanding





per basic and diluted common share outstanding Return on Average Equity: 25.00% (on an annualized basis)





25.00% (on an annualized basis) Return on Average Assets: 1.79% (on an annualized basis)

Financial Performance

The Company reported net income of $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.64, compared to $1.27 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.62 for the third quarter of 2023.

The increase in earnings during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $3.1 million over the second quarter of 2024, and $6.5 million over the third quarter of 2023. The rise in net interest income resulted from higher average interest-earning assets and an improvement in the net interest margin across both periods. Although non-interest income increased by $450 thousand over the second quarter of 2024 and by $1.9 million over the third quarter of 2023, these increases were offset by non-interest expense increases of $1.4 million over the second quarter of 2024 and $2.6 million over the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $17.2 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $3.77, compared to $1.21 for the same period in 2023.

The increase in earnings for the first nine months of 2024 reflects a $13.0 million increase in net interest income, driven by a $258.8 million increase in average interest-earning assets, compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, non-interest income rose $5.4 million compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to higher fee income from IntraFi Cash Service® (ICS®) One-Way Sell® deposits. However, non-interest expenses increased $4.7 million, reflecting higher employment and professional services expenses associated with the Company's preparations to become a public company.

Book Value Per Share (BVPS)

As of September 30, 2024, book value per share (BVPS) was $22.95, reflecting the retroactive application of the Reclassification for comparability, compared to $20.57 at June 30, 2024 and $16.45 at September 30, 2023.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in BVPS was primarily driven by $7.5 million in retained earnings during the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, a $3.4 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss, largely due to improvements in the fair value of our available for sale bond portfolio, further contributed to BVPS growth.

The year-over-year increase in BVPS reflected a $20.6 million rise in retained earnings over the 12-month period and a $9.1 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.6 million, compared to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Income from interest-bearing deposits in other banks, primarily comprised of reserve balances at the Federal Reserve, drove the increase in net interest income to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $4.9 million during the second quarter of 2024 and $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Interest and dividends on securities also increased during the third quarter of 2024 to $3.9 million, from $3.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 and $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin, which is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets and presented on an annualized basis, was 3.73% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.43% in the second quarter of 2024 and 2.78% in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $33.0 million, compared to $20.0 million for the same period in 2023, with a net interest margin of 3.47% compared to 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The income from interest-bearing deposits increased during the nine month period to $15.6 million compared to $3.7 million during the same period in 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, interest and dividends on securities increased to $10.2 million from $9.3 million during the first nine months of 2023.

The rise in net interest income and net interest margin during both the third quarter of 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was driven by growth in reserves held at the Federal Reserve and investments in securities, along with declining deposit costs. The increase in these earning asset segments was primarily driven by a rise in deposits from political organizations ahead of the November 2024 presidential election. The interest rate paid by the Federal Reserve on reserve balances increased from 5.15% to 5.40%, effective July 27, 2023, and decreased from 5.40% to 4.90%, effective September 19, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.1 million, driven by $2.5 million in deposit placement services income which is fee income we earn on One-Way Sell® deposits sold through the ICS® network. Many of these deposits were sourced from political organizations. Other contributors to non-interest income included $376 thousand in service charges on deposit accounts and $243 thousand in trust and wealth management income. By comparison, non-interest income was $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, driven by $2.0 million in deposit placement services income, $321 thousand in service charges on accounts, and $239 thousand in trust and wealth management services income. Non-interest income was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, driven by $859 thousand in deposit placement services income, $227 thousand in service charges on accounts, and $149 thousand in trust and wealth management income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $7.4 million, driven by $5.6 million in deposit placement services income, $1.0 million in service charges on accounts, and $669 thousand in trust and wealth management income. This compares to $1.9 million in non-interest income for the same period in 2023, driven by $1.1 million in deposit placement services income, $651 thousand in service charges on account, and $407 thousand in trust and wealth management income.

Non-Interest Expenses

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.4 million, compared to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefit costs, and an increase in professional service fees associated with the Company's preparation for becoming a public company.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest expenses were $19.2 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same period in 2023. The change was primarily driven by increased salaries and employee benefits, which totaled $11.6 million during the period, and increased professional services expenses, which increased to $2.2 million primarily on account of the increased professional service fees.

Balance Sheet & Related Highlights

As of September 30, 2024:

Total assets were $1.6 billion , compared to $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024 , and $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2023 .





, compared to as of , and as of . Total deposits were $1.4 billion , compared to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024 , and $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2023 .





, compared to as of , and as of . Total ICS ® One-Way Sell ® deposits were $432.3 million , compared to $499.2 million as of June 30, 2024 , and $106.3 million as of September 30, 2023 .





deposits were , compared to as of , and as of . Interest-bearing reserves held at the Federal Reserve were $627.0 million , compared to $471.2 million as of June 30, 2024 and $246.4 million as of September 30, 2023 .





, compared to as of and as of . The loan-to-deposit ratio was 20.92%, compared to 23.42% as of June 30, 2024 , and 29.15% as of September 30, 2023 .





, and 29.15% as of . The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets remained at 0.00%, unchanged from June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 .

Capital and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's liquidity ratio was 85.31%, compared to 82.64% at June 30, 2024 and 76.28% at September 30, 2023. The liquidity ratio is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents plus unpledged securities classified as investment grade, divided by total liabilities.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's tangible common equity to tangible total assets ratio was 6.74%, compared to 6.66% at June 30, 2024 and 6.53% at September 30, 2023. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible total assets is calculated in accordance with GAAP and represents the ratio of common equity to total assets. The Company did not have any intangible assets or goodwill for the periods presented.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.59%, and the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio stood at 28.17%. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 29.29%. This compares to June 30, 2024 when the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.30%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 26.27% and the total risk-based capital ratio 27.42%. At September 30, 2023 the Tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 8.75%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 21.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio 22.95%.

Trust & Wealth Department

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's Trust & Wealth Department oversaw total assets under administration (AUA) of $384.0 million, consisting of $111.2 million in assets under management (AUM) and $272.8 million in assets under custody (AUC). This compares to AUA of $364.0 million as of June 30, 2024, which consisted of $98.0 million in AUM and $266.0 million in AUC. As of September 30, 2023, AUA totaled $185.8 million, with $70.9 million in AUM and $114.9 million in AUC. Trust and wealth management income was $243 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $239 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and $149 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

Seasonal Deposit Trends and Outlook

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank maintained elevated deposit levels ahead of the November 2024 federal elections. We estimate that at least a majority of our deposit balances as of September 30, 2024 were sourced from political organizations. Deposits from political organizations are currently experiencing outflows, which we expect to continue through the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and into early 2025, as the 2024 election cycle concludes. The outflows to date have been consistent with the seasonal patterns we have historically observed during federal election cycles. Historically, deposits from political organizations have typically increased in the periods leading up to federal elections and declined in the quarters during and after federal elections. The amount and timing of these deposit inflows and outflows are difficult to predict and may differ from historical patterns.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.:

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is regulated and supervised by the Federal Reserve under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. Chain Bridge Bank, National Association is a national banking association, chartered under the National Bank Act, and is subject to primary regulation, supervision, and examination by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Chain Bridge Bank, National Association is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and provides banking, trust, and wealth management services. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at https://ir.chainbridgebank.com.

Media Contact:

Richard G. Danker

Senior Vice President - Communications

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

[email protected]

703-748-3423

Investor Relations Contact:

Rachel G. Miller

Senior Vice President, Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

[email protected]

703-748-3427

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy, and statements related to the level and composition of our deposits, including our ability to attract and retain, and the seasonality of, client deposits and, the amount and timing of deposit outflows through the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and into early 2025. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies of, and other activities undertaken by, governments, agencies, central banks and similar organizations, including the effects of United States federal government spending; (ii) the level of, or changes in the level of, interest rates and inflation, including the effects on our net interest income, non-interest income, and the market value of our investment and loan portfolios; (iii) the level and composition of our deposits, including our ability to attract and retain, and the seasonality of, client deposits, including those in the ICS® network, as well as the amount and timing of deposit outflows through the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and into early 2025; (iv) the level and composition of our loan portfolio, including our ability to maintain the credit quality of our loan portfolio; (v) current and future business, economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in particular; (vi) the effects of disruptions or instability in the financial system, including as a result of the failure of a financial institution or other participants in it, or geopolitical instability, including war, terrorist attacks, pandemics and man-made and natural disasters; (vii) the impact of, and changes, in applicable laws, regulations, regulatory expectations and accounting standards and policies; (viii) our likelihood of success in, and the impact of, legal, regulatory or other actions, investigations or proceedings related to our business; (ix) adverse publicity or reputational harm to us, our senior officers, directors, employees or clients; (x) our ability to effectively execute our growth plans or other initiatives; (xi) changes in demand for our products and services; (xii) our levels of, and access to, sources of liquidity and capital; (xiii) the ability to attract and retain essential personnel or changes in our essential personnel; (xiv) our ability to effectively compete with banks, nonbank financial institutions, and financial technology firms and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (xv) the effectiveness of our risk management and internal disclosure controls and procedures; (xvi) any failure or interruption of our information and technology systems, including any components provided by a third party; (xvii) our ability to identify and address cybersecurity threats and breaches; (xviii) our ability to keep pace with technological changes; (xix) our ability to receive dividends from the Bank and satisfy our obligations as they become due; (xx) the one-time and incremental costs of operating as a public company; (xxi) our ability to meet our obligations as a public company, including our obligation under Section 404 of Sarbanes-Oxley; and (xxii) the effect of our dual-class structure and the concentrated ownership of our Class B common stock, including beneficial ownership of our shares by members of the Fitzgerald Family.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov).

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Nine

Months Ended



September

30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2024

September

30,

2023





















Key Performance Indicators



















Net income

$ 7,487

$ 5,805

$ 2,843

$ 17,209

$ 5,517 Return on average assets1

2.03 %

1.87 %

1.09 %

1.79 %

0.72 % Return on average risk-weighted assets 1,2

7.47 %

5.77 %

2.66 %

5.68 %

1.70 % Return on average equity 1

29.90 %

25.82 %

15.05 %

25.00 %

10.10 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 1,3

4.01 %

3.73 %

3.15 %

3.77 %

3.05 % Cost of funds 1,4

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.40 %

0.32 %

0.44 % Net interest margin 1,5

3.73 %

3.43 %

2.78 %

3.47 %

2.64 %





















Balance Sheet and Other Highlights



















Total assets

$ 1,555,282

$ 1,412,017

$ 1,151,113

$ 1,555,282

$ 1,151,113 Interest-bearing reserves held at the Federal Reserve Bank 6

627,045

471,170

246,444

627,045

246,444 Total debt securities 7

597,102

600,739

565,811

597,102

565,811 U.S. Treasury securities 7

242,302

244,246

191,923

242,302

191,923 Total gross loans 8

300,032

305,305

310,929

300,032

310,929 Total deposits

1,433,868

1,303,340

1,066,769

1,433,868

1,066,769





















ICS® One-Way Sell® Deposits



















Total ICS ® One-Way Sell® Deposits 9

$ 432,324

$ 499,247

$ 106,269

$ 432,324

$ 106,269





















Fiduciary Assets



















Trust & Wealth Department: Total assets under

administration (AUA)

$ 383,993

$ 364,020

$ 185,827

$ 383,993

$ 185,827 Assets under management (AUM)

111,229

98,035

70,898

111,229

70,898 Assets under custody (AUC)

272,764

265,984

114,929

272,764

114,929





















Liquidity & Asset Quality Metrics



















Liquidity ratio 10

85.31 %

82.64 %

76.28 %

85.31 %

76.28 % Loan-to-deposit ratio

20.92 %

23.42 %

29.15 %

20.92 %

29.15 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans outstanding

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans

outstanding

1.40 %

1.42 %

1.42 %

1.40 %

1.42 % Allowance for credit losses on held to maturity securities /

gross held to maturity securities

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.09 %

0.11 %























Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Nine

Months Ended



September

30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September

30,

2023

September

30,

2024

September

30,

2023





















Capital Information 11



















Tangible common equity to tangible total assets ratio 12

6.74 %

6.66 %

6.53 %

6.74 %

6.53 % Tier 1 capital

$ 112,223

$ 104,736

$ 91,619

$ 112,223

$ 91,619 Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.59 %

8.30 %

8.75 %

7.59 %

8.75 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

28.17 %

26.27 %

21.81 %

28.17 %

21.81 % Total regulatory capital

$ 116,690

$ 109,321

$ 96,367

$ 116,690

$ 96,367 Total risk-based regulatory capital ratio

29.29 %

27.42 %

22.95 %

29.29 %

22.95 %





















Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information (as

adjusted for Reclassification) 13



















Number of shares outstanding

4,568,920

4,568,920

4,568,240

4,568,920

4,568,240 Book value per share

$ 22.95

$ 20.57

$ 16.45

$ 22.95

$ 16.45 Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 1.64

$ 1.27

$ 0.62

$ 3.77

$ 1.21

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

September 30,

2024

December 31,

202314

September 30,

2023 Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 11,732

$ 6,035

$ 6,940 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 628,035

310,732

247,504 Total cash and cash equivalents 639,767

316,767

254,444 Securities available for sale, at fair value 294,754

258,114

254,908 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value, net of allowance for credit losses

of $261, $348 and $348, respectively (fair value of $285,780, $283,916 and

$275,926, respectively) 302,348

308,058

310,903 Equity securities, at fair value 527

505

479 Restricted securities, at cost 2,886

2,613

2,613 Loans held for sale -

-

415 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,206, $4,319 and $4,400, respectively 295,826

299,825

306,114 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,163, $6,791 and $6,664,

respectively 9,613

9,858

9,885 Accrued interest receivable 5,360

4,354

4,636 Other assets 4,201

5,108

6,716 Total assets $ 1,555,282

$ 1,205,202

$ 1,151,113











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Liabilities









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 1,249,724

$ 766,933

$ 703,036 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 172,275

328,350

346,487 Time, $250 and over 6,589

9,385

9,573 Other time 5,280

7,357

7,673 Total deposits 1,433,868

1,112,025

1,066,769 Short-term borrowings 10,000

5,000

5,000 Accrued interest payable 25

61

39 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,546

4,679

4,152 Total liabilities 1,450,439

1,121,765

1,075,960











Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity









Preferred Stock: 15









No par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding -

-

- Class A Common Stock: 15









$0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding -

-

- Class B Common Stock: 15









$0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,568,920, 4,568,240, and

4,568,240 shares issued and outstanding 46

46

46 Additional paid-in capital 38,276

38,264

38,264 Retained earnings 73,901

56,692

53,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,380)

(11,565)

(16,466) Total stockholders' equity 104,843

83,437

75,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,555,282

$ 1,205,202

$ 1,151,113

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023



















Interest and dividend income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 3,445

$ 3,391

$ 3,417

$ 10,115

$ 10,124 Interest and dividends on securities,

taxable 3,573

2,872

2,741

9,312

8,360 Interest on securities, tax-exempt 284

285

304

863

918 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in

banks 7,366

4,943

1,681

15,568

3,680 Total interest and dividend income 14,668

11,491

8,143

35,858

23,082



















Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 813

815

861

2,437

2,822 Interest on short-term borrowings 209

102

96

409

284 Total interest expense 1,022

917

957

2,846

3,106 Net interest income 13,646

10,574

7,186

33,012

19,976



















(Recapture of) provision for credit losses

















Provision for (recapture of) loan credit

losses (131)

13

1

(113)

(82) Provision for (recapture of) securities credit

losses 13

(111)

6

(297)

804 Total provision for (recapture of) credit

losses (118)

(98)

7

(410)

722 Net interest income after provision for

(recapture of) credit losses 13,764

10,672

7,179

33,422

19,254



















Noninterest income

















Deposit placement services 2,464

2,031

859

5,617

1,106 Service charges on accounts 376

321

227

1,008

651 Trust and wealth management 243

239

149

669

407 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 13

12

-

25

- Loss on sale of securities (65)

-

(30)

(65)

(312) Other income 49

27

16

104

89 Total noninterest income 3,080

2,630

1,221

7,358

1,941



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 4,280

3,788

3,116

11,553

9,237 Professional services 1,206

483

207

2,154

623 Data processing and communication

expenses 669

664

570

1,928

1,683 Virginia bank franchise tax 253

148

188

604

564 Occupancy and equipment expenses 236

237

232

748

695 FDIC and regulatory assessments 212

155

159

560

443 Directors fees 191

171

100

523

286 Insurance expenses 61

60

54

181

166 Marketing and business development costs 47

50

48

169

170 Other operating expenses 277

249

207

758

574 Total noninterest expenses 7,432

6,005

4,881

19,178

14,441 Net income before taxes 9,412

7,297

3,519

21,602

6,754 Income tax expense 1,925

1,492

676

4,393

1,237 Net income $ 7,487

$ 5,805

$ 2,843

$ 17,209

$ 5,517 Earnings per common share, basic and

diluted 16 $ 1.64

$ 1.27

$ 0.62

$ 3.77

$ 1.21 Weighted average common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted 16 4,568,920

4,568,920

4,568,240

4,568,920

4,568,240

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yield (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

2024

2023 ($ in thousands) Average balance

Interest

Average yield/cost

Average balance

Interest

Average yield/cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 540,419

$ 7,366

5.42 %

$ 122,958

$ 1,681

5.42 % Investment securities, taxable 17 550,044

3,573

2.58 %

522,947

2,741

2.08 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 17 62,876

284

1.80 %

66,701

304

1.81 % Loans 301,836

3,445

4.54 %

313,248

3,417

4.33 % Total interest-earning assets 1,455,175

14,668

4.01 %

1,025,854

8,143

3.15 % Less allowance for credit losses (4,584)









(4,758)







Non-interest-earning assets 18,588









10,498







Total assets $ 1,469,179









$ 1,031,594







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 207,387

727

1.39 %

266,380

736

1.10 % Time deposits 11,887

86

2.88 %

17,567

125

2.82 % Short term borrowings 10,000

209

8.31 %

5,000

96

7.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 229,274

1,022

1.77 %

288,947

957

1.31 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 1,134,556









663,920







Other liabilities 5,743









3,774







Total liabilities 1,369,573









956,641







Stockholders' equity 99,606









74,953







Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 1,469,179









$ 1,031,594







Net interest income



13,646









7,186



Net interest margin







3.73 %









2.78 %

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Yield (continued) (unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023 ($ in thousands) Average balance

Interest

Average yield/cost

Average balance

Interest

Average yield/cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 380,955

$ 15,568

5.46 %

$ 95,959

$ 3,680

5.13 % Investment securities, taxable 17 524,889

9,312

2.37 %

532,866

8,360

2.10 % Investment securities, tax-exempt 17 63,693

863

1.81 %

67,376

918

1.82 % Loans 302,624

10,115

4.46 %

317,120

10,124

4.27 % Total interest-earning assets 1,272,161

35,858

3.77 %

1,013,321

23,082

3.05 % Less allowance for credit losses (4,644)









(4,807)







Noninterest-earning assets 16,499









10,643







Total assets $ 1,284,016









$ 1,019,157







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 221,488

2,133

1.29 %

291,959

2,435

1.12 % Time deposits 13,911

304

2.92 %

18,402

387

2.81 % Short term borrowings 6,752

409

8.09 %

5,220

284

7.27 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 242,151

2,846

1.57 %

315,581

3,106

1.32 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 944,693









626,949







Other liabilities 5,233









3,568







Total liabilities 1,192,077









946,098







Stockholders' equity 91,939









73,059







Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 1,284,016









$ 1,019,157







Net interest income



$ 33,012









$ 19,976



Net interest margin







3.47 %









2.64 %

____________________ 1 Ratios for interim periods are presented on an annualized basis. 2 Return on average risk-weighted assets is calculated as net income divided by average risk-weighted assets. Average risk-weighted assets is calculated using the last two quarter ends with respect to the three-month periods presented and using the last four quarter ends with respect to the nine-month periods presented. 3 Yield on average interest-earning assets is calculated as total interest and dividend income divided by average interest-earning assets. 4 Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and average demand deposits. 5 Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. 6 Included in "interest-bearing deposits in other banks" on the consolidated balance sheet 7 Total debt securities is calculated as the sum of securities available for sale (AFS) and securities held to maturity (HTM). AFS securities are reported at fair value, and held to maturity securities are reported at carrying value, net of allowance for credit losses. 8 Includes loans held for sale. 9 IntraFi Cash Service® (ICS®) One-Way Sell® are deposits placed at other banks through the ICS® network. One-Way Sell® deposits are not included in the total deposits on the Company's balance sheet. The Bank has the flexibility, subject to the terms and conditions of the IntraFi Participating Institution Agreement, to convert these One-Way Sell® deposits into reciprocal deposits which would then appear on the Company's balance sheet. 10 Liquidity ratio is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment grade securities, expressed as a percentage of total liabilities. 11 Company-level capital information is calculated in accordance with banking regulatory accounting principles specified by regulatory agencies for supervisory reporting purposes. 12 The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible total assets is calculated in accordance with GAAP and represents common equity divided by total assets. The Company did not have any intangible assets or goodwill for the periods presented. 13 On October 3, 2024, the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, which reclassified and converted each outstanding share of the Company's existing common stock, par value $1.00 per share, into 170 shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Reclassification"). Share information is presented on an as adjusted basis giving effect to the Reclassification. The number of basic and diluted shares are the same because there are no potentially dilutive instruments. 14 Derived from audited financial statements. 15 On October 3, 2024, the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, which reclassified and converted each outstanding share of the Company's existing common stock, par value $1.00 per share, into 170 shares of Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Reclassification"). The Reclassification also authorized 20,000,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, and 10,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock. Share information is presented on an as adjusted basis giving effect to the Reclassification. Accordingly, all shares and balances relating to Old Common Stock are reflected in Class B Common Stock. 16 Share information for all periods presented gives effect to the Reclassification. All earnings are attributed to Class B shares because no Class A shares were outstanding during the periods presented. The number of basic and diluted shares are the same because there are no potentially dilutive instruments. 17 Average balances for securities transferred from AFS to HTM at fair value are shown at carrying value. Average balances for AFS and all other HTM bonds are shown at amortized cost.

SOURCE Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc.