CHAIN BRIDGE BANK, N.A. WINS IN BLUE FLAME MEDICAL, LLC CASE

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. ("Chain Bridge") is pleased to announce that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia's ruling in favor of Chain Bridge and its executives, John J. Brough and David M. Evinger, in the case of Blue Flame Medical, LLC v. Chain Bridge Bank, N.A.

This case involved an effort by the State of California to obtain 100 million N95 face masks during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaintiff-Appellant Blue Flame Medical, LLC ("Blue Flame") filed a lawsuit against Chain Bridge on June 12, 2020, after Chain Bridge honored a request from the State of California's bank, JPMorgan Chase, to cancel a $457 million wire transfer on March 26, 2020, from California to Blue Flame.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court's ruling, which found in favor of Chain Bridge and its chief executive officer, John J. Brough, and president, David M. Evinger.

