Chainalysis Bolsters Executive Leadership With Chief Technical Counsel Hire

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, has appointed Michael Mosier as Chief Technical Counsel. He joins Chainalysis after serving for over a decade in various government positions, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the White House National Security Council, and most recently, the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Alongside former U.S. Department of Treasury and Refinitiv executives based in Washington, DC at Chainalysis, Mosier will be responsible for bringing legal expertise to our products, including data privacy and global anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions, policy, and government matters.

Mosier served as Chief of Strategic Advancement at FinCEN, prior to which he was Associate Director at OFAC, supervising the Office of Sanctions Policy & Implementation and the Office of Compliance & Enforcement. He was also Deputy Chief in the DOJ's Money Laundering & Asset Recovery Section, where he led the Financial Intelligence Unit, and served a tour at the National Security Council as Director for Transnational Organized Crime.

Mosier will work closely with Jesse Spiro, Global Head of Policy, who recently joined Chainalysis from Refinitiv, where he oversaw global engagement and research on threat finance. Mosier and Spiro join Kristofer Doucette on the team based in Washington, DC and focused on Chainalysis's government business. Doucette has been with the company since last year as Vice President of Government Affairs, having previously worked at the U.S. Department of the Treasury for over 14 years in financial intelligence.

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Chainalysis as the Chief Technical Counsel," said Mosier. "Having worked across emerging technology, financial integrity, and data privacy matters, the opportunity to bring technical-legal solutions to market to help advance Chainalysis's mission to build trust in blockchains and help our customers meet their regulatory obligations is the perfect intersection at a seminal moment for all of those areas."

"Each of these appointments brings a wealth of financial intelligence, global policy expertise and leadership to our team that is critical to building trust among governments, cryptocurrency businesses, and financial institutions," said Michael Gronager, CEO and Co-Founder of Chainalysis. "As we anticipate major global regulatory developments over the coming months, the strength of our team will ensure all our customers are fully equipped with the technology and information they need to comply with regulation and combat money laundering in cryptocurrencies."

Chainalysis is able to detect criminal activity and suspicious financial connections, investigate criminal revenues, and leverage pattern recognition and open source references to identify suspicious activity across billions of cryptocurrency transactions. Chainalysis Reactor, the company's cryptocurrency investigation software, helps law enforcement and financial institutions identify and stop bad actors using cryptocurrencies for illicit activities such as fraud, extortion, and money laundering. Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) enables cryptocurrency businesses and financial institutions to monitor large volumes of cryptocurrency activity and identify high risk transactions on a continuous basis by applying global AML standards to each transaction across all users within an organization's user base.

In April 2019, Chainalysis closed its $36M Series B round led by Accel with participation from Benchmark, Sozu, and MUFG.

ABOUT CHAINALYSIS

Chainalysis offers cryptocurrency investigation and compliance solutions to global law enforcement agencies, regulators, and businesses as they work together to fight illicit cryptocurrency activity. Backed by Accel, Benchmark and other leading names in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com .

