Chainalysis Debuts Market Intel, a Data and Insights Portal to Help Asset Managers and Regulators Understand Cryptocurrency Markets

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, today announced the launch of Market Intel , its new website designed for asset managers and regulators to access live data and insights on cryptocurrency use, and the health and growth of cryptocurrency markets. Market Intel is powered by Chainalysis's proprietary data, which the company has been systematically collecting and linking to real world entities since 2014.

"Chainalysis was founded on the belief that financial institutions and governments need a trusted data platform to become comfortable with cryptocurrency and ultimately enable its mainstream adoption," said Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Chainalysis. "Market Intel is the next step in realizing this vision. By providing metrics and context for cryptocurrency activity, we're empowering asset managers and regulators to leverage the transparency of blockchains to make data-driven decisions about why and how to invest in cryptocurrencies and ensure the markets function safely and efficiently."

Financial crime and compliance professionals already rely on Chainalysis on-chain data – which provides insight into transactions registered on the blockchain, in contrast to self-reported order book data – to detect and investigate illicit transactions. Market Intel harnesses the same trusted dataset to provide insight into economic activity. While roughly $10 billion of cryptocurrency was transferred on-chain for illicit purposes in 2019, about that same amount is transferred on-chain every week for investment and trading.

"Cryptocurrency is poised to become a mainstream asset class, but asset managers and regulators need data and insight into what's actually happening in the markets to meaningfully invest and effectively oversee the space," said Philip Gradwell, Chief Economist, Chainalysis. "With Market Intel, we're leveraging our unique dataset to give an accurate and complete description of the real world use of cryptocurrencies, rather than providing partial, noisy data or focusing on technical blockchain metrics."

"There is a clear gap when it comes to robust institutional grade data analysis and market insights," said Chris Tyrer, Head of Fidelity Digital Assets Europe. "In a recent survey of institutional investors, Fidelity Digital Assets found that the third-ranked obstacle to investment, after price volatility and market manipulation concerns, is a lack of data to provide insight into the health and growth of digital assets and networks."

Chainalysis Market Intel provides daily on-chain metrics on the trading, demand, supply, generation, and risk of cryptocurrencies, and highlights the most important daily changes. Insights include how much cryptocurrency is flowing to and from exchanges, how and where in the world cryptocurrency is moving, how long supply is held, the percentage of new assets going to exchanges, the percentage of transaction volume related to illicit activity, and more.

Market Intel is now available in Beta at no cost with metrics and insights across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether (on Bitcoin and Ethereum), Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, with improvements and additions planned over time.

To accompany the website, Chainalysis is launching the Market Intel Report, a weekly email summary of the on-chain events and trends in cryptocurrency, focusing on their short-term implications for cryptocurrency markets and the long-term evolution of cryptocurrencies as an asset class, which you can sign up for on the Market Intel website .

ABOUT CHAINALYSIS

Chainalysis is the blockchain analysis company providing data and analysis to government agencies, exchanges, and financial institutions across 40 countries. Our investigation and compliance tools, education, and support create transparency across blockchains so our customers can engage confidently with cryptocurrency. Backed by Accel, Benchmark, and other leading names in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com

SOURCE Chainalysis, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.chainalysis.com

