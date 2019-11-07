Chainalysis Invests in Cross-Sector Client Expansion With New Executive Leadership

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, has appointed three new business development leaders to manage growing demand for its cryptocurrency investigation and compliance software. Jason Bonds joins as Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Manouse as Vice President, Public Sector, and Debra Brown as Vice President, Americas to streamline customer engagement with cryptocurrency across the public and private sectors. By connecting every part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem – financial institutions, government agencies, and cryptocurrency businesses – Chainalysis provides common, data-driven insights and builds trust in blockchains.

Bonds joins Chainalysis after spending over 11 years at Ping Identity, most recently serving as General Manager of the PingIntelligence business, and prior to that role, leading go-to-market efforts as Vice President of Sales. Additionally, he is an investor and advisor in Outwork Inc., and previously held senior roles at Cast Iron Systems and Northern Trust, among others. Manouse, who joins Chainalysis from Box where he served as a Senior Director spearheading Box's efforts in supporting the US Federal Government, and Brown, the former Director of East Enterprise for Ping Identity, will both report to Bonds.

"As Chainalysis deepens its existing relationships and expands to new markets, a cohesive, client engagement strategy is crucial for driving success," said Bonds. "Having worked with numerous business teams in the cybersecurity and data-driven software industry, I am eager to use my experiences to help manage Chainalysis's growing presence in the U.S. and across the globe."

"Chainalysis data provides transparency into blockchain transactions, and investing in our Sales and Customer Success teams is vital to bringing these insights to market," said Michael Gronager, CEO and Co-founder, Chainalysis. "Our three new business development executives each bring a wealth of sales and growth strategy experience to Chainalysis, which is critical as we continue to grow across sectors on a global level."

Chainalysis maps blockchain transactions to real world entities so that financial institutions, government agencies, and cryptocurrency businesses can detect and investigate suspicious cryptocurrency activity. Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) enables compliance teams to monitor large volumes of cryptocurrency activity and identify high risk transactions on a continuous basis by applying global anti-money laundering (AML) standards to each transaction. Chainalysis Reactor, the company's cryptocurrency investigation software, helps law enforcement and regulators understand who controls funds and visualize their movements when investigating illicit activities such as fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

In April 2019, Chainalysis closed its $36M Series B round led by Accel with participation from Benchmark, Sozu, and MUFG.

ABOUT CHAINALYSIS

Chainalysis is the blockchain analysis company. We provide compliance and investigation software to the world's leading banks, businesses, and governments. Our experts in financial crime and economic analysis empower our customers to derive insights they can act on. Backed by Accel, Benchmark, and other leading names in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com.

SOURCE Chainalysis Inc.

