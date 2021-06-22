ChainBytes Launches Operations in El Salvador

WHITEHALL, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in the US and founded by Bitcoin veteran and US Navy veteran Eric Grill, ChainBytes LLC is a leading BTM provider in the Bitcoin ATM industry. Their company has extensive experience in the financial, hardware, and software development of Bitcoin ATMs since 2012, servicing operators and enterprises looking to expand or get into the Bitcoin ATM business. ChainBytes plans to use El Salvador as its American hub to service its operations in the LATAM, US, and Canadian regions with the global supply chain distribution.

ChainBytes Bitcoin ATMs Soon in El Salvador ChainBytes Bitcoin ATM Warehouse, Ready to Ship to El Salvador!

To continue building their footprint in the Americas, their leadership team headed to El Salvador after a recent precedent by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, on making Bitcoin a legal tender in the country.

After discussions with advisors and top law firms, the leading Bitcoin ATM manufacturer, ChainBytes, sees a bright future for El Salvadorans and jobs in Bitcoin development to come. They plan to make El Salvador the manufacturing hub of Bitcoin ATMs for all of the Americas. Eric Grill, CEO of ChainBytes, recently stated that "El Salvador is showing leadership to the world in implementing Bitcoin as a legal currency. We believe in doing so the country is positioning itself to be more of a technology hub. ChainBytes wants to be a part of helping that succeed. Our initiative will provide the training and skilled jobs needed for all Salvadorans, which will, in turn, contribute to the economy and the nation."

ChainBytes will provide services to Salvadorans looking to operate Bitcoin ATMs in the country and collaborate with their government, legal entities, and partnerships to ensure the manufacturing hub succeeds and brings prosperity to the country. "El Salvador is a great move for the nation and the entire industry," says ChainBytes COO Tracy Jefferson, "it has free trade zones and service parks that will encourage more businesses to operate here. In addition, with the sea and air hubs in place, it makes sense for us to produce machines here for not only Salvadorans but to export throughout North and South America."

After only being there for a short time, the leadership team already sees the vast potential in El Salvador and what this initiative will bring to the world and Bitcoin development across LATAM and the Americas.

For more information and exclusive interviews, you can contact their Director of Global Marketing, Claudia Olah, at [email protected] or call ChainBytes HQ at +1 (415) 529-5777.

