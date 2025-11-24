Chainers Confirms $CHU Token Listing as Its Web3 Universe Surpasses 600,000 Players

LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainers, the multi-genre Web3 gaming universe created by 51.games , announces the upcoming listing of its $CHU token. This milestone accelerates the project's mission to redefine blockchain gaming through immersive gameplay, sustainable tokenomics, and a strong, engaged community.

Chainers (PRNewsfoto/Chainers)

Built on Polygon and Immutable, Chainers blends the accessibility of Web2 gameplay with the ownership of blockchain. The $CHU token serves as the core of this expanding ecosystem, supporting governance, staking, marketplace transactions, and premium in-game content as the project moves toward bringing Web3 gaming to a global audience.

A New Path for Web3 Gaming Focused on Playability and Ownership

At the heart of Chainers is a simple idea: fun comes first and earning follows naturally. Instead of relying on speculation-driven mechanics, Chainers integrates blockchain features seamlessly into gameplay. The result is a universe where entertainment is the primary value and empowerment grows with each session.

Developed by 51.games, a studio focused on building Web3 games people genuinely want to play, Chainers offers a fully interactive world for farming, crafting, building, battling, and creating. Every player owns a Chainer NFT character and can trade, upgrade, or reuse assets across interconnected games — forming a true player-driven economy.

"Our goal is to make blockchain gaming enjoyable for everyone, not just profitable," said Matvii Diadkov, founder of Chainers.io. "We are creating an ecosystem where players love the experience, developers thrive, and ownership adds real value."

A Fast-Growing Market Supported by Real Traction

The global NFT market is projected to exceed $700 billion by 2034, while blockchain gaming is forecast to surpass $615 billion by 2030 with annual growth above 21%. Within this expanding market, Chainers are combining RPG, multiplayer, and collectible gameplay into a unified universe.

The project has already reached significant adoption, including:

1M+ daily blockchain transactions

550K+ active wallets

600K+ total players (30K DAU / 90K MAU)

/ 90K MAU) Community strength with 115K+ followers on X, 100K Discord members, and 60K Zealy participants

These results reflect genuine player engagement — a rarity in the Web3 gaming space.

The Role of the $CHU Token

$CHU powers the entire Chainers economy, enabling governance, staking, premium features, and interoperability across experiences.

Total Supply: 3.33 billion

3.33 billion Initial Circulation (TGE): ~10.5% (~350M)

~10.5% (~350M) Emission Period: 60 months with dynamic inflation linked to player growth

60 months with dynamic inflation linked to player growth Total Raise: $7.5 million

$7.5 million FDV: ~$40 million

The token release model reduces early inflation while supporting long-term liquidity.

Chainers also operates a soft in-game currency, $CFB, used for crafting, farming, and upgrades. While $CHU connects the economy, $CFB powers daily gameplay. Early supporters and $CFB holders will receive dedicated $CHU rewards through the Early Supporters Recognition Program.

Token Distribution

Private Sale: 500M (0% TGE / 6M cliff / 18M linear)

500M (0% TGE / 6M cliff / 18M linear) Community Sale: 500M (20% TGE / 12M linear)

500M (20% TGE / 12M linear) Public Sale: 167M (40% TGE / 6M linear)

167M (40% TGE / 6M linear) Team: 400M (12M cliff / 36M linear)

400M (12M cliff / 36M linear) Ecosystem and P2E: 600M (≤3% monthly emission)

600M (≤3% monthly emission) Marketing: 267M (linear)

267M (linear) Treasury: 300M (linear)

300M (linear) Staking: 266M (≤3% annual inflation)

A 10M $CHU airdrop (<1% of supply) will reward whitelist participants ahead of the listing.

Roadmap and Launch Outlook

Chainers' long-term roadmap highlights its evolution from beta to a fully developed gaming ecosystem.

2025 will introduce PvP testing, Immutable Passport integration, expanded crafting and farming features, and a community sale.

2026 will bring the public token sale, marketplace launch, CEX listings, DAO governance, user-generated content tools, and open-world gameplay.

Every phase adds new mechanics, events, and systems designed to maintain engagement and deepen player progression.

Strategic Partnerships and Scalable Infrastructure

Chainers' infrastructure supports performance at scale, using a modern tech stack with Node.js, Go, React.js, MongoDB, Kubernetes, and Colyseus, paired with Polygon and Immutable for blockchain stability.

The ecosystem is supported by major Web3 organizations, including Immutable , GEMS, Gam3s.gg , Blockchain Gaming Alliance, Carv, Stress Capital, Sura Gaming, Yield Guild Games, Magic Square, Bitmedia.io, and Sailors Web3.

A Vision for Sustainable Web3 Gaming

Chainers is building long-term value rather than chasing short-term trends. With a combination of rich, story-driven gameplay and a sustainable economy, the project aims to move Web3 gaming away from speculation and toward true participation.

"Fun must come first," added the team. "We want to show that great games can offer real ownership and economic freedom without losing what makes gaming exciting."

With the $CHU listing , Chainers invites players, creators, and investors to join an expanding universe where entertainment and empowerment coexist.

About Chainers

Chainers is a multi-genre Web3 gaming universe developed by 51.games, combining deep gameplay with blockchain-based ownership and interoperability. Built on Polygon and Immutable, the platform empowers players to play, build, earn, and fully own their experiences.

Website: https://chainers.io

Twitter: @ChainersGame

Discord: https://discord.gg/chainers

Zealy: https://zealy.io/cw/chainersnft/questboard

Contact

CMO

Roman P.

Chainers

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829897/Chainers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829896/Chainers_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Chainers