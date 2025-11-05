Chainguard Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer and SVP of Product to Fuel Next Chapter of Growth

Appointments of Parm Uppal and Patrick Donahue signal strong investment in go-to-market momentum and continued product innovation

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainguard , the trusted source for open source, today announced the appointment of Parm Uppal as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Patrick Donahue as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product. These additions to the executive team underscore Chainguard's commitment to equip engineering teams with hardened, secure, and production-ready builds of all the open source software organizations rely on so they can build faster, stay compliant, and eliminate risk.

"Chainguard is making open source better in every way that matters to engineering teams—and arming teams around the world with that trusted software," said Dan Lorenc, CEO and Co-founder, Chainguard. "Parm will help us deepen our relationships with customers and partners across industries and geographies, and Patrick will accelerate the innovation that allows engineers to build faster and with more confidence. They're both exceptional leaders who will help guide Chainguard through this next chapter of growth."

Seasoned leaders help accelerate global go-to-market scale and product innovation

As CRO, Uppal will be responsible for deepening Chainguard's enterprise presence in the U.S., scaling growth internationally, and building out a world-class channel sales program. Uppal brings more than two decades of experience driving revenue at high-growth technology companies, including at AppDynamics, where he helped scale the business through a $3.7 billion acquisition by Cisco. He has also held senior leadership roles at Benchling, Luminary Cloud, and DataRobot, where he built and expanded go-to-market teams serving some of the world's largest enterprises.

"We're at the intersection of three massive shifts: the move to the cloud, the rise of containerization and microservices, and the emergence of AI-driven code generation," said Parm Uppal, Chief Revenue Officer, Chainguard. "Each of these trends is transforming how software is built, and together they create both incredible opportunity and new security risks. That's exactly why Chainguard's mission is so timely: we provide the trusted open source software organizations need to build securely in this new era."

As SVP of Product, Donahue will lead product strategy, management, design, and execution across Chainguard's rapidly expanding portfolio, including Chainguard Containers , Libraries , and VMs . He brings deep experience at the intersection of security and infrastructure, having spent nearly a decade at Cloudflare building application security products for security and engineering teams. Donahue has also held senior product leadership roles at Aurora Solar and MyVest, where he delivered customer-focused innovation. Earlier in his career, he gained hands-on experience building large-scale networks and systems, and as a software developer.

"The demand for trusted open source has never been higher. At Chainguard, we're designing tools that work with developers, not against them—stopping attacks before they ever become a headline risk," said Patrick Donahue, SVP of Product, Chainguard. "Chainguard is removing friction for engineering teams and meeting customers where they are as they modernize their infrastructure. It's an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of how the industry builds and secures software."

Investing in company leadership for long-term growth

Chainguard has also promoted two executives whose expertise and leadership have been essential to the company's growth. Liz Egan has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, bringing vision and clarity to how Chainguard tells its story and drives customer demand. Dustin Kirkland has been elevated to SVP of Engineering, bringing deep technical expertise and a track record of building innovative, high-performing engineering organizations.

Continued momentum across Chainguard's product offerings

Chainguard continues to expand its product offerings up and down the modern software stack with Chainguard Containers, Libraries, and VMs. Chainguard Libraries for Python is now generally available with CVE remediation and malware mitigation, and the company recently announced Chainguard Libraries for JavaScript in response to high-profile npm breaches . Chainguard also introduced zero-CVE application and base VM Images for both cloud and on-prem environments. Meanwhile, the company's flagship product, Chainguard Containers, continues to grow rapidly, with nearly 100 new images added to the catalog each month.

With its growing product portfolio, expanding customer base, and strengthened leadership team, Chainguard is making open source software safer and easier for every engineering team to use.

The Chainguard team will be at KubeCon North America in Atlanta, Georgia from November 10 to 13 at booth #810. Book a meeting to learn more.

About Chainguard

Chainguard is the trusted source for open source. By delivering hardened, secure, and production-ready builds of all the open source software engineers rely on, Chainguard helps organizations build faster, stay compliant, and eliminate risk. Its customers include Fortune 500 enterprises and global industry leaders, including Anduril, Canva, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Snap Inc., and Snowflake. Chainguard is venture-backed by leading investors, including Amplify, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mantis VC, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Spark Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/

SOURCE Chainguard