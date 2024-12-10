Chain.io Announces Appointment of Paul Mullins as Special Advisor Global Freight

Paul Mullins is a strategic leader with decades of experience across the logistics and supply chain technology sectors.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects systems for better control of supply chain data, today announced Paul Mullins has joined the team as Special Advisor - Global Freight. In this role, Paul will focus on go-to-market strategies and initiatives with large global freight forwarders, leveraging his deep industry expertise to strengthen Chain.io's presence with this critical segment of the logistics market.

"Paul's deep knowledge of the freight forwarding landscape and his ability to align technology with operational needs make him an invaluable addition to the Chain.io team," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "We're excited to have Paul on board to help advance our mission to make systems work together and give logistics professionals access to the data they need to do their jobs."

Paul has held senior leadership roles at industry-leading companies including Xeneta, INTTRA, DHL, and Agility. Most recently, as Senior Vice President at Xeneta, Paul was instrumental in driving market awareness, business development, and portfolio growth within ocean carriers, freight forwarders, and airlines. His tenure at INTTRA and DHL further cemented his expertise in technology adoption within freight forwarding and global logistics.

"Technology and freight forwarding are converging in new and transformative ways," said Paul Mullins, Special Advisor - Global Freight at Chain.io. "I'm thrilled to join the Chain.io team and contribute to shaping a more connected and efficient global logistics ecosystem."

About Chain.io

Chain.io connects systems used by supply chain teams, forwarders, agents, and carriers to simplify complex supply chains. With our integrations to leading supply chain technology providers, we make it easy to automate your logistics and gain valuable freight insights, all in one enterprise-grade platform. Learn more at www.chain.io .

SOURCE Chain.io