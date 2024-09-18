Chain.io Launches a Snowflake Connected App to Break Down Supply Chain Data Silos

The Chain.io Snowflake connector gives supply chain teams better access to their supply chain data for analytics and insights.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects systems for better control of supply chain data, today announced Snowflake connected application, the AI Data Cloud company. Supply chain teams can now use Chain.io to move data from across their supply chain into Snowflake to break down data silos and get more value from their data.

Logistics and supply chain data is complicated, messy, and hard to understand. Chain.io ensures that data sent into Snowflake is clean and formatted so teams can make use of the vast amounts of data their supply chain generates. Using the Chain.io Snowflake connected application, supply chain teams can solve major operational challenges like knowing the status of their goods in transit, having a centralized location to view supplier managed freight, or analyzing trends across rate data to lower transportation costs.

Chain.io's Snowflake connector gives supply chain teams better access to their data for analytics and insights. Post this

"With the Chain.io Snowflake connected application, supply chain teams can finally access and analyze vast amounts of data in a way that was previously out of reach," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "By combining Chain.io's ETL capabilities and supply chain specific data model with Snowflake's data sharing capabilities, we're empowering businesses to achieve agility, transparency, and transformation."

Joint customers of Chain.io and Snowflake will allow supply chain teams to drive greater efficiency through real-time data sharing across partners, suppliers, and customers while maintaining high standards of data security and scalability. With the ability to move data from existing supply chain technology stacks into Snowflake, companies can uncover valuable insights, optimize operations, and forecast demand with improved accuracy.

Our new offering ensures all supply chain data assets can be securely shared and analyzed in one place, empowering supply chain teams to create a single, unified data and analytics strategy.

Learn more about the Chain.io and Snowflake capabilities at chain.io/snowflake .

About Chain.io

Chain.io connects systems used by supply chain teams, forwarders, agents, and carriers to simplify complex supply chains. With our integrations to leading supply chain technology providers, we make it easy to automate your logistics and gain valuable freight insights, all in one enterprise-grade platform. Learn more at www.chain.io .

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 510 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com .

SOURCE Chain.io