Chain.io Launches AI Checks: Stop Hunting for Problems in Shipment Spreadsheets

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain.io today announced AI Checks, a shipment monitoring tool that finds problems hiding in large spreadsheets and continues tracking them as data changes over days, weeks, and months.

The product addresses a persistent challenge in logistics operations: teams receive updated shipment spreadsheets daily with hundreds or thousands of rows but lack an efficient way to find the handful of shipments that need attention. Manual review is time-consuming and error-prone. Formulas work once, then break when columns change. The result: teams miss critical issues until it's too late.

"Logistics teams are hunting for needles in haystacks every day," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "You get a 500-row spreadsheet, and three shipments have problems—but which three? Tomorrow, you get an updated file with 520 rows. What changed? What needs attention now? Teams waste hours scrolling and cross-referencing. We built AI Checks to surface those needles automatically and keep tracking them as shipments evolve."

AI Checks creates a "shipment inbox" from uploaded spreadsheets. Users write verification rules in plain English—such as "Flag any shipment going to Brazil" or "Verify all HTS codes are valid"—and the system automatically applies them. When users upload an updated spreadsheet the next day or next week, AI Checks shows only what changed. Shipments that have been reviewed and archived remain hidden unless new issues surface.

The system maintains memory across uploads, tracking individual shipments as they progress through the supply chain. A shipment flagged on Monday might be archived on Tuesday once corrected, then resurface on Friday if new data reveals a problem. This continuous monitoring eliminates the need to manually cross-reference multiple spreadsheet versions.

Key capabilities include:

Problem surfacing: Automatically finds issues in large datasets without manual hunting





Temporal tracking: Monitors shipments across multiple spreadsheet uploads over weeks or months





Plain English rules: No formulas or code. Users describe requirements in natural language.





Change detection: Only surfaces what changed since the last review, reducing noise from stable data





Smart column interpretation: AI maps columns automatically, even when spreadsheet formats vary

AI Checks is available now at checks.chain.io. The free plan includes 500 checks per month. Users can explore the product with an interactive demo before uploading their own data.

