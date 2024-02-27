Chain.io Publishes Emissions Reporting Insights for Logistics and Supply Chain Professionals

News provided by

Chain.io

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Chain.io's research reveals the lack of systemic emissions reporting strategies in logistics and supply chains.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects systems for better control of supply chain data, today published a comprehensive report detailing the current landscape of carbon emissions reporting. Their research reveals a critical gap: many organizations lack a systemic strategy for emissions reporting despite looming regulatory deadlines.

Chain.io conducted in-depth surveys and interviews with shippers, logistics service providers, and supply chain teams to understand the challenges they face in gathering and accurately reporting carbon emissions data to comply with new industry regulations. In their report, Chain.io offers best practices for carbon reporting compliance and data management, emphasizing the crucial role of technology and data integration in simplifying the emissions reporting compliance journey. 

"The primary challenge we observed is moving beyond regulatory requirements to how organizations approach emissions reporting at a fundamental level," shared Brian Glick, Chain.io's CEO. "Many are still trying to navigate this complex landscape without a clear strategy. Our research aims to provide the insights and tools needed to address this gap."

Chain.io's research uncovered three distinct approaches to carbon emissions reporting. The "pull method" involves a dedicated ESG function extracting data from various departments, often facing challenges due to understaffing and limited authority. The "push method" sees logistics teams directly responsible for calculating and reporting emissions data, though often with low confidence in the accuracy of these numbers due to organizational silos. Lastly, the "chaos method" describes companies with no clear strategy for emissions reporting, leading to duplicated efforts and a lack of coordination.

As pressures mount to become compliant with emissions reporting, this research serves as a crucial resource for the logistics and supply chain sectors, providing the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of CO2 compliance. To read the full report, visit https://chain.io/blog-resources/ebooks/co2-data-and-reporting-best-practices/.

About Chain.io (www.chain.io)

Chain.io connects systems used by shippers, forwarders, agents, and carriers to simplify complex supply chains. With our integrations to leading supply chain technology providers, we make it easy to automate your logistics and gain valuable freight insights, all in one enterprise-grade platform. Learn more at www.chain.io.

SOURCE Chain.io

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.