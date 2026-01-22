Chainlink Acquires Atlas by FastLane to Increase Revenue for DeFi by Expanding SVR to New Ecosystems

Acquisition of Atlas IP and key personnel brings proven onchain order flow infrastructure under the Chainlink standard. Atlas now exclusively supports Chainlink SVR—the most-widely adopted OEV recapture solution—with a streamlined migration path for existing Atlas users, including users migrating from the deprecated Atlas RedStone deployment.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, and FastLane announced today that Chainlink has acquired Atlas and onboarded key Atlas personnel from FastLane, bringing a market-tested order flow and value recapture solution under the Chainlink standard. Atlas now exclusively supports Chainlink SVR —the most-widely adopted OEV recapture solution—with a streamlined migration path for existing Atlas users, including users migrating from the deprecated Atlas RedStone deployment.

Acquisition of Atlas IP and key personnel brings proven onchain order flow infrastructure under the Chainlink standard

Developed by FastLane, Atlas enables DeFi protocols such as Compound and Venus to recapture value by powering application-specific order flow auctions, such as for liquidations. Atlas's production-proven order flow technology has now been integrated into Chainlink SVR, increasing revenue for the DeFi economy by expanding SVR to new blockchain ecosystems. Chainlink SVR is now live on Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and HyperEVM, with additional chains expected to be added over time.

FastLane partnered with Chainlink to place Atlas's ongoing development and future expansion under its stewardship because of the network's proven track record of maintaining the highest level of security and reliability through its robust decentralized oracle network infrastructure. Chainlink has securely enabled over $27 trillion in transaction value and secures over 70% of the DeFi ecosystem.

Chainlink SVR is a novel oracle solution that enables DeFi applications to recapture the Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) generated from their use of Chainlink Price Feeds. Often referred to as Oracle Extractable Value (OEV), this category of non-toxic MEV commonly occurs when overcollateralized loans are liquidated within DeFi lending protocols. Chainlink SVR is purpose-built for recapturing this non-toxic MEV through backrunning liquidations and cannot be used for frontrunning, sandwich attacks, or other toxic MEV practices.

SVR has been adopted by leading DeFi protocols, including Aave and Compound , and has successfully processed $460M+ in liquidations and recaptured $10M+ in OEV. The value recaptured by SVR provides integrated DeFi protocols with an additional revenue stream while supporting the economic sustainability of the Chainlink Network through a revenue-share split. The acquisition of Atlas accelerates the multi-chain expansion of SVR, unlocking sustainable revenue for the DeFi economy.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Atlas into the Chainlink standard. Uniting Atlas's proven order flow auction technology with Chainlink SVR creates the most effective value recapture system DeFi has ever had, increasing revenue for DeFi through SVR expansion to new ecosystems. We're excited to deepen our collaboration with FastLane to bring SVR to more protocols, faster," stated Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs.

"Bringing Atlas together with Chainlink creates the most credible path for DeFi protocols to recapture value onchain at scale. Chainlink is best positioned to lead the OEV market and advance Atlas through its industry-leading SVR product. We're excited to see Atlas thrive within the Chainlink ecosystem and to help protocols onboard to SVR with confidence," stated Alex Watts, CEO of FastLane.

FastLane will continue to operate independently and serve as a strategic partner to Chainlink in supporting the operation and adoption of Atlas. Existing Atlas users can seamlessly transition to Chainlink SVR via the developer documentation as well as receive support during the upgrade from Chainlink Labs. The Ethereum mainnet deployment of Chainlink SVR continues to use Flashbots MEV-Share, while Atlas enables the expansion of SVR to additional blockchain ecosystems.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

About FastLane

FastLane is the blockchain development company behind Atlas and shMonad. FastLane pioneered application-specific sequencing across EVM-compatible chains and specializes in decentralized, protocol-level alignment layers that unite validators, applications, and users.

shMonad is Monad's biggest liquid staking protocol and first decentralized MEV protocol. The revenue-based, onchain auction design enables transparent MEV capture while supporting validator participation, sustainable yield, and long-term network security. Learn more at shmonad.xyz .

SOURCE Chainlink, FastLane