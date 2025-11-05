Chainlink and Apex Group Advance Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Infrastructure in Support of the Bermuda Monetary Authority's Embedded Supervision Initiative

The new Chainlink-powered solution is bringing institutional-grade compliance to stablecoins.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, and Apex Group , a leading global services provider with $3.5 trillion in assets serviced across 52 different countries, have successfully completed a pilot solution for institutional-grade stablecoin infrastructure in Bermuda.

This pilot, conducted in collaboration with the Bermuda Monetary Authority as part of its Innovation Hub, represents an important step toward supervisory innovation. It enables a unified,compliance-forward, institutional-grade stablecoin framework powered by Chainlink standards and services, including the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) , the Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) , and Proof of Reserve . It also brings together key Chainlink ecosystem members, including Bluprynt and Hacken , to support and strengthen this framework.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) serves as the regulator for Bermuda's financial services sector, responsible for issuing the Bermudian dollar and overseeing institutions such as banks and insurers. As of 2023, Bermuda hosted over 1,200 registered insurers that collectively underwrote more than $277 billion in gross premiums. In 2022, the banking sector reported its consolidated assets as $26 billion.

In this solution, live on testnet, Chainlink serves as the official, trusted infrastructure enabling regulated asset issuers, through its full-stack oracle platform:

Posting real-time reserve data onchain via Chainlink Proof of Reserve, providing continuous visibility into the stablecoin 's underlying collateral.

's underlying collateral. Securing minting via Secure Mint to help ensure that the circulating supply can't exceed reserves to prevent unauthorized issuance.

to help ensure that the circulating supply can't exceed reserves to prevent unauthorized issuance. Using the Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) to enforce Bermuda-specific regulatory and operational policies directly onchain.

Enabling seamless cross-chain interoperability with zero-slippage transfers through the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard .

. Relaying data onchain from Apex Group that provides stablecoin asset servicing, including custody of underlying assets, reserve management, and tokenization powered by Tokeny.

asset servicing, including custody of underlying assets, reserve management, and powered by Tokeny. Hacken Extractor provides on-chain visibility and intelligence through real-time security and compliance dashboards, alerting on stablecoin risks, sanctioned wallet activity, and suspicious on-chain anomalies.

risks, sanctioned activity, and suspicious on-chain anomalies. Linking verified entities to their mint authority wallets through Bluprynt's Know Your Issuer (KYI) identity solution and Policy Protocol for transparent, regulatorily compliant asset issuance.

"I'm very excited about our embedded supervision solution with the Bermuda Monetary Authority to advance institutional-grade, regulatory-friendly stablecoins in Bermuda. The Bermuda Monetary Authority is one of the most forward-looking regulators globally, and by leveraging Chainlink's platform they can enforce compliance in real time, prevent unauthorized minting, and securely transact across chains. It's exciting to see Apex Group at the forefront of the future of finance, their commitment to advancing secure and trusted onchain financial systems aligns with the direction global finance is rapidly moving toward," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

"Partnering with the Bermuda Monetary Authority and Chainlink on this solution has been a significant step forward. Apex Group's asset servicing capabilities were seamlessly integrated with Hacken's data integrity solutions and Blueprynt's identity transparency layer, all brought together through Chainlink's industry-standard oracle platform. The BMA's forward-looking approach made it possible to deliver a production-ready, regulator-aligned stablecoin framework that operates with real-time compliance and collateral assurance," said Peter Hughes, CEO at Apex Group.

"Bluprynt has long explored with the BMA first-in-class compliance strategies that enable industry to scale while advancing consumer and investor protection. Building on that foundation, we're excited to collaborate with Chainlink, Apex, and Hacken to redefine what regulatory-grade stablecoin infrastructure can be. By integrating Bluprynt's Know Your Issuer and Policy Protocol with Apex's asset-servicing solutions, Hacken's security and surveillance tools, and Chainlink's oracle technology, we're creating a full-stack regulatory framework that demonstrates how regulators, infrastructure providers, and innovators can work together to build a more transparent and secure on-chain financial system,"said Chris Brummer, Founder and CEO at Bluprynt.

"This partnership sets a new standard for how secure and compliant digital asset stablecoins can redefine global finance. Hacken's technology embeds supervisory capabilities directly into the infrastructure layer - enabling real-time risk alerts, automated compliance checks, and proactive issue remediation, all seamlessly integrated into the Chainlink-powered ecosystem. Collaborating with forward-thinking partners like the BMA, Chainlink, and Apex proves that regulatory innovation and technical excellence can advance together at production speed." said Yevheniia Broshevan, CEO & Co-Founder at Hacken.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

About APEX

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com

About Bluprnyt

Bluprynt is Web3's compliance layer and the global leader for on-chain transparency—powering the next generation of digital asset regulation with premier legal and regulatory expertise. Its unmatched regulatory network spans the globe, supporting automated compliance and reporting across on- and off-chain ecosystems.

Bluprynt's core products include Know-Your-Issuer (KYI), which cryptographically binds issuer identity and mint authority to tokens, and its BlockDocs platform, which automates jurisdictional white papers and disclosures (including MiCA). Through its Policy Protocol, Bluprynt also supports governments, financial institutions, and decentralized networks with scalable compliance rails and real-time regulatory insights. https://www.bluprynt.com/

About Hacken

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier.

