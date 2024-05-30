Chainlink and Circle Partner To Expand Enterprise and Developer DeFi Engagement

Chainlink and Circle are collaborating to expand developer usage of USDC and EURC with the Chainlink platform's industry-standard services for tokenized assets and Circle's developer platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink, the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, and Circle, a leading global financial technology firm and the issuer of USDC and EURC, have partnered to expand stablecoin utility for enterprise institutions with Circle's developer platform and Chainlink services. Chainlink and Circle will work together to educate developers on Circle's Programmable Wallets and Smart Contract Platform, along with Chainlink's market-leading services, such as CCIP, Data Feeds, and Proof of Reserve to support developers leveraging USDC and EURC to build future-proof applications.

Over the course of two and half years, Chainlink price oracles have enabled over $1.3 trillion in USDC transaction value across 6 blockchains, empowering DeFi markets. Earlier this year, Chainlink also announced full support of USDC via Chainlink CCIP to allow for highly secure cross-chain transfers that help bring DeFi to CCTP-supported chains.

"Chainlink's integration of Circle's stablecoin developer technology will empower innovators building Internet-native financial services," said Sandra Persing, VP Product, Developer, and Ecosystem Marketing at Circle. "There are immense opportunities for builders right now and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Chainlink to unlock new capabilities for the DeFi ecosystem."

"Financial institutions' growing interest in tokenized assets means developers need robust tools and secure infrastructure to leverage external data, proof of reserves, and interoperability," stated Akersh Srivastava, Head of Developer Relations at Chainlink Labs. "We're excited to partner with Circle to boost USDC and EURC utility through Chainlink services which are critical throughout the entire tokenized asset lifecycle."

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $10 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link.

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USDC and EURC - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle's open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps, or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.

