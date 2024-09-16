Chainlink CCIP Now Live on ZKsync to Power Cross-Chain Interoperability

With the integration of native access to CCIP, developers can securely build on ZKsync Era and expand the multi-chain ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, and ZKsync , an ever expanding verifiable blockchain network secured by math, announced today that Chainlink CCIP , the industry-standard cross-chain protocol, is now live on ZKsync's Era Mainnet. This is the next phase between Chainlink and ZKsync, and is in line with the shared commitment to create a uniform and united Layer 2 ecosystem on Ethereum and increase access to zero-knowledge technology.

The integration provides an additional on-ramp for people to join the Elastic Chain ecosystem and empowers Web3 developers with top-tier infrastructure for creating feature-rich dApps. ZKsync is a member of Chainlink Scale and this integration is the latest development in the ZKsync ecosystem designed to connect decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance (TradFi).

"As more financial institutions move onchain, the tokenization of real-world assets is growing rapidly," said Marco Cora, Director at the ZKsync Foundation. "The need for transparent and secure cross-chain standards becomes paramount to grow the adoption of blockchains in traditional finance and with the integration of Chainlink CCIP, ZKsync provides a gateway for these institutions to come onchain."

Chainlink CCIP is the industry standard for cross-chain interoperability that allows developers to build highly secure applications capable of operating efficiently and in-sync across blockchains that have integrated CCIP. CCIP Programmable Token Transfers enable smart contracts to seamlessly transfer tokens cross-chain along with instructions on what the receiving smart contract should do with those tokens once they arrive on the destination chain. CCIP's arbitrary messaging capabilities empower developers to create sophisticated cross-chain smart contracts, allowing them to send data and trigger function calls on contracts deployed on other blockchains from any compatible chain. This versatility makes CCIP an essential tool for developers aiming to create interoperable and efficient blockchain solutions.

"ZKsync has become a household name in the blockchain industry, quickly building its ecosystem into a powerful environment for developers and financial institutions looking to move onchain," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "We're excited to have been a part of Aave V3's recent launch on ZKsync Era, which included the integration of Chainlink Price Feeds through the Scale program. The natural progression in our collaboration was the integration of Chainlink CCIP, enabling seamless multi-chain access as ZKsync Era continues to gain momentum in the zero-knowledge space."

This upgrade to ZKsync's capabilities follows a recent landmark production use case for tokenized assets. In July, Chainlink, Fidelity International, and Sygnum brought Net Asset Value (NAV) onchain, enhancing transparency and accessibility for Fidelity International's $6.9 billion Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF). As part of this tokenization of real-world assets, Sygnum brought $50 million of Matter Labs' treasury reserves that are held in the ILF onto ZKsync.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $15 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

About ZKsync

ZKsync leverages cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology to create secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain solutions. Through its ZK Stack framework, ZKsync enables developers, enterprises, and financial institutions to deploy customizable ZK Chains, forming the Elastic Chain ecosystem. This innovative network offers native, trustless interoperability, enhanced privacy, and unparalleled scalability while maintaining Ethereum's security. ZKsync's mission is to bring crypto to the mainstream, empowering millions of developers and billions of users with digital self-ownership and personal freedom. To learn more, visit zksync.io.

SOURCE Chainlink; ZKsync