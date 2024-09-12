Chainlink Data Feeds are Now Live on Soneium Minato Testnet, as Soneium Joins Chainlink Scale Program

As a part of the collaboration, Soneium will also integrate Chainlink CCIP as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform and Sony Block Solutions Labs — an initiative behind the next-generation Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain Soneium , announced today that Soneium has joined the Chainlink Scale program, making industry-standard Chainlink Data Feeds available on Soneium Minato Testnet. As a part of the collaboration, Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) will be integrated as canonical cross-chain infrastructure .

Sony Block Solution Labs unveiled Soneium in August 2024 to bring Web3 technologies to Sony Group's extensive user base. Soneium was built to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges across a broad audience, ultimately accelerating the growth and maturity of the blockchain industry.

"We're excited to join the Chainlink Scale Program and integrate CCIP as our canonical cross-chain infrastructure," said Jun Watanabe, Chairman, at Sony Block Solutions Labs. "Soneium is built for developers, boasting the ability to handle high traffic, support complex apps, and deliver a seamless onboarding experience. Chainlink's industry-standard infrastructure ensures that we're providing the best possible experience for the Soneium ecosystem."

Chainlink Scale is an initiative centered around sustainably accelerating the growth of blockchain and layer-2 ecosystems. Its focus is providing blockchain networks with increased access to high-quality, low-cost, and in-demand oracle services by enabling them to cover operating costs (e.g., transaction gas fees) of Chainlink oracle networks for a period of time. As blockchain ecosystems in the Chainlink Scale program mature, the operating costs of oracle networks can increasingly transition toward being fully covered by dApp user fees.

"Sony has long been a pioneer in Web2, and with the recent launch of Soneium has taken on a prominent role in pioneering the next iteration of Web2, the verifiable web," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "We are excited to see Soneium join the Chainlink Scale Program and choose Chainlink CCIP as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure."

CCIP is supported by battle-tested Chainlink infrastructure that has enabled over $14 trillion in transaction value, all while maintaining level-five cross-chain security and unparalleled reliability. Playing a key role in CCIP's security is the Risk Management Network —a separate, independent network that continually monitors and verifies cross-chain operations for erroneous activity.

Developers on Soneium can learn more about building with Chainlink Data Feeds and get started on testnet today.

About Soneium

Soneium, an Ethereum layer-2 developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs. This versatile chain is a general-purpose blockchain platform that aims to evoke emotion, empower creativity, and meet diverse needs to go mainstream. Soneium will be simplifying blockchain experiences while empowering developers, creators, and communities. Built on accessibility, scalability, and efficiency, it aims to improve quality of life across industries globally. Soneium challenges to change the way people interact with the internet, opening innovative applications and vast potential for users worldwide.

About Sony Block Solutions Labs

A Sony Group Company established to build a new network infrastructure using blockchain technology, The company announced the planning and development of blockchain in September 2023, and in August 2024, the company name was changed from Sony Network Communications Labs Pte. Ltd.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the universal platform for pioneering the future of global markets onchain. Chainlink has enabled over $14 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

