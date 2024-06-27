Chainlink Data Streams Is Live on Avalanche Mainnet With GMX V2

Chainlink Data Streams delivers on-demand access to low-latency market data backed by Chainlink's battle-tested and credibly-neutral infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, Avalanche , a leading blockchain platform designed for speed, scalability, and security, and GMX , a leading onchain perpetual and spot exchange that offers deep, liquid markets for many top crypto assets, have today announced that Chainlink Data Streams has officially launched on Avalanche, with GMX as a launch partner using Data Streams to help power its decentralized perpetual exchange. Chainlink Data Streams unlocks a new generation of high-throughput DeFi markets on Avalanche.

With Chainlink Data Streams, dApps have on-demand access to high-frequency market data backed by decentralized and time-tested Chainlink infrastructure.

Chainlink Data Streams is the all-in-one data solution for the DeFi market, combining low-latency market data and automated execution to unlock a new generation of ultra-fast and user-friendly high-throughput DeFi products. By supplying high-frequency market data using robust, decentralized infrastructure, Data Streams enables high-throughput DeFi products to create a seamless user experience comparable to CEXs while providing unprecedented onchain execution speed and battle-tested security infrastructure.

"We're pleased to help power the next generation of high-throughput DeFi products on Avalanche through Chainlink Data Streams," said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs. "By offering unmatched speed and resiliency, Data Streams enable DeFi protocols to provide ultra-fast, high-throughput DeFi products while maintaining the high-security guarantees of onchain finance."

With Chainlink Data Streams, dApps have on-demand access to high-frequency market data backed by decentralized and time-tested Chainlink infrastructure. Chainlink Data Streams features a low-latency, pull-based oracle that provides a continuous stream of real-time market data, allowing dApps to pull information at any time.

"We're excited to see Chainlink's low-latency oracle solution on Avalanche," said Lydia Chiu, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Ava Labs. "Chainlink Data Streams' low-latency market data and automated execution enable Avalanche ecosystem projects to provide users with industry-leading performance facilitated by decentralized, credibly neutral Chainlink infrastructure."

"GMX's Data Streams integration on Avalanche mainnet is all about expanding the success of our GMX V2 launch," said Coinflip, core contributor at GMX. "Chainlink Data Streams has meaningfully contributed to the decentralized exchange's speed and resiliency, and we're excited to bring those same benefits to all the traders and liquidity providers in the Avalanche community."

If you'd like a deep dive into how Chainlink Data Streams works, read Chainlink's blog post . If you're a developer and want to start building with Chainlink Data Streams, check out the developer docs and demo the reference application .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $12 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions in less than one second. Its novel consensus protocol, Subnet infrastructure, and HyperSDK toolkit enable Web3 developers to easily launch powerful, custom blockchain solutions. Build anything you want, any way you want, on the eco-friendly blockchain designed for Web3 devs.

Website | Whitepapers | Twitter | Discord | GitHub | Documentation | Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit | YouTube

About GMX

GMX is a leading onchain perpetual and spot exchange that offers deep, liquid markets for many top crypto assets. With its composable liquidity pools offering market-leading APRs and more than 100 DeFi integrations, GMX forms a foundational liquidity base layer for the Avalanche and Arbitrum blockchains.

gmx.io | Twitter | Telegram | Announcements | Discord | News Blog | GitHub | Docs

SOURCE Chainlink; Avalanche; GMX