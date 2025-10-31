Chainlink Expands CCIP and Data Streams to TON, Connecting TON to the Global Multi-Chain Economy and Establishing Canonical Cross-Chain Infrastructure for Toncoin

With Chainlink CCIP enabling cross-chain movement of Toncoin and other CCIP-supported assets, and Data Streams delivering real-time market data, TON becomes part of a composable, interoperable, and high-performance DeFi ecosystem powered by Chainlink.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, today announced the expansion of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Data Streams to TON.

Through this integration, Chainlink CCIP is connecting TON to the multi-chain ecosystem, where it will serve as the canonical cross-chain infrastructure for Toncoin (TON). Using the Chainlink Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, Toncoin can now move securely and permissionlessly between TON and more than 60 leading blockchain networks.

Beyond enabling Toncoin transfers, this integration unlocks seamless connectivity between TON and the entire network of CCIP-supported blockchains and assets. Any token or protocol already using Chainlink CCIP can now extend to TON, opening new markets, liquidity channels, and user bases across one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in Web3. This expanded interoperability establishes TON as a composable and connected environment where assets, protocols, and liquidity can flow freely between chains.

"With Chainlink CCIP powering cross-chain transfers of Toncoin via the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard and Data Streams delivering low-latency price data, developers and users on TON now have the infrastructure to build and use advanced DeFi applications that scale across chains and markets," said Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain Partnerships, Chainlink Labs. "By connecting TON to CCIP's growing network of supported chains, we're enabling a new level of cross-chain liquidity and composability for the entire Web3 ecosystem."

In parallel, Chainlink is expanding its Data Streams infrastructure to TON, bringing low-latency, high-frequency market data to power real-time DeFi applications. Through this integration, Chainlink Data Streams delivers near real-time price updates sourced from high-quality data providers and deep global liquidity. With sub-second latency and highly secure data verification, Chainlink ensures responsive execution for trading, lending, and derivatives, while preserving transparency, reliability, and security across TON's ecosystem.

TON's integration with Chainlink infrastructure extends the reach of both ecosystems. With its high-performance Layer-1 architecture and native access to Telegram's 1bn+ users through its wallet and mini app ecosystem, TON becomes an accessible and user-ready destination for CCIP-connected assets and protocols, providing a frictionless entry point for global users into cross-chain DeFi.

"Integrating with Chainlink's CCIP and Data Streams marks a major milestone in TON's evolution," said Glenn Brown, VP of Business Development at TON Foundation. "Chainlink provides the secure and battle-tested infrastructure we need to enable seamless cross-chain transfers and data-driven DeFi at global scale."

Together, these integrations establish a new foundation for open, composable, and interconnected Web3 ecosystems, advancing the shared mission of Chainlink and TON to bring scalable, user-centric blockchain infrastructure to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is programmatically converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

About TON Foundation

TON Foundation is a non-profit organization accelerating the growth of TON Ecosystem by funding and supporting developers, creators, and businesses building on TON Blockchain. Founded in Switzerland in 2023, the Foundation brings together global expertise to advance protocol development, foster ecosystem growth, and drive adoption through grants, technical resources, and strategic partnerships. While it advocates for TON's mission, the Foundation does not control the network. TON is fully open-source, community-driven, and free from central control. To learn more, visit https://ton.foundation .

SOURCE Chainlink; TON