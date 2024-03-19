Chainlink Labs Awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2024

Chainlink Labs ranked #9 among Web3 companies that are changing the world of business through innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink Labs, a software services company that is the leading contributing developer to Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, has officially been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking #9 in the Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse, and Web3 category.

Chainlink Labs ranked #9 among Web3 companies that are changing the world of business through innovation

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is a definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are moving the world forward, highlighting companies that are changing the world of business through innovation. Submissions are evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and reporters.

"We're excited to be recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2024," said Giovana Totini, Chief People Officer at Chainlink Labs. "Innovation doesn't happen without resilience and sacrifice. It's the great people who make up Chainlink Labs, the principles that they abide by, and the culture that's been built here all work together to make this a company that's capable of pushing boundaries to achieve breakthroughs that build the future."

Chainlink Labs is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, actively hiring many talented team members across engineering and other disciplines to join in building critical infrastructure for the future of how all agreement works. The company is pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology, driven by the conviction that the power of Web3 technologies can create a more economically fair world.

Chainlink Labs is a fully distributed company that provides the tools and resources that employees need to thrive in a remote work environment. Benefits include a monthly co-working space stipend and a generous hardware allowance. Chainlink Labs is continuously looking for people who want to be a part of building the future together. Those interested in applying can see open job positions here .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard decentralized computing platform powering the verifiable web. Chainlink has enabled over $10 trillion in transaction value by providing financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications and high-integrity markets for banking, DeFi, global trade, gaming, and other major sectors.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link .

SOURCE Chainlink Labs