Chainlink Labs Establishes Presence in ADGM

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink Labs, one of the primary contributing developers of Chainlink , the standard for onchain finance, verifiable data, and cross-chain interoperability, announced today that it is expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including setting up an office and establishing an entity in Abu Dhabi under the Registration Authority of ADGM.

Chainlink Labs plans to utilize its local presence to expand its network of strategic partnerships with financial market infrastructures and financial institutions, better serve its global ecosystem, and continue to build key relationships in the region as demand for tokenized assets surges.

Angie Walker, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs. Senior Executive Officer at Chainlink Labs Abu Dhabi said, "The MENA region has become a global destination for innovators from around the world and a hub for the adoption of onchain finance. We are excited to expand the global footprint of the Chainlink standard by establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi and working closely with key financial market infrastructures and financial institutions in the region to bring tokenized assets to production."

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Registration Authority CEO at ADGM noted, "We welcome Chainlink Labs, one of the primary contributing developers of Chainlink—the standard for onchain finance—on its recent expansion with a dedicated presence within ADGM. Chainlink Labs' increased presence in the region underscores the growing demand for blockchain-based onchain finance solutions and tokenized assets, with Abu Dhabi, the 'Capital of Capital', providing the ideal environment for further expanding the global footprint of the Chainlink standard. We look forward to the innovative solutions that the Chainlink standard will enable in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is one of the primary contributing developers of Chainlink, the standard for onchain finance, verifiable data, and cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink is unifying liquidity across global markets and has enabled over $17 trillion in transaction value across the blockchain economy. Major financial market infrastructures and institutions, such as Swift, Fidelity International, and ANZ Bank, as well as top DeFi protocols including Aave, GMX, and Lido, use Chainlink to power next-generation applications for banking, asset management, and other major sectors. Learn more about Chainlink Labs and explore open roles at chainlinklabs.com.

