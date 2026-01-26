Chainlink Labs Joins WEMADE-Led KRW Stablecoin Alliance 'GAKS' to Advance Korean Digital Asset Standards

Chainlink Labs will provide strategic support on technical standard establishment and infrastructure enhancement based on global market expertise, as well as opportunities for alliance members to leverage the Chainlink platform for key tokenized asset use cases.

Following the recent additions of Chainalysis, CertiK, and SentBe, Chainlink Labs' inclusion strengthens the security, transparency, and reliability of the KRW stablecoin alliance's infrastructure.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Korean gaming company WEMADE , parent company of the global blockchain ecosystem WEMIX , announced that Chainlink Labs, one of the primary contributing developers of Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, has officially joined the Global Alliance for Korean Won (KRW) Stablecoin (GAKS).

(L-R) Sean Chung, Business Partnerships, APAC Lead of Chainlink, and Shane Kim, VP of WEMADE and CEO of WEMIX, celebrate the milestone partnership

Launched in November 2025, GAKS is an alliance formed to expand real-world usage of KRW-backed stablecoins, including the assurance of global regulatory compliance with Korean financial standards. With Chainlink Labs providing strategic support, WEMADE will enhance its competitiveness in the global market and accelerate the establishment of a trusted KRW stablecoin ecosystem.

Chainlink is the leading oracle platform for the digital asset industry, powering the convergence of the traditional financial system with on-chain finance. Many of the world's largest financial institutions have adopted the Chainlink standard and infrastructure—including Swift, UBS, Euroclear, Mastercard, and Fidelity International—while also bringing key data from the U.S. Department of Commerce on-chain, demonstrating its industry leadership with governments and major financial institutions worldwide. Chainlink's work with these organizations and market infrastructures, as well as its role in powering the majority of DeFi, makes its expertise an extremely valuable addition to the KRW stablecoin alliance.

Through the GAKS alliance, Chainlink Labs will provide strategic support to enable the establishment of global standards and contribute to the development of institutional digital asset use cases across our set of enterprise alliance members. Chainlink will also play a pivotal role in ensuring that KRW stablecoins maintain data integrity and stability aligned with global financial market standards.

With the addition of Chainlink, GAKS has now assembled a comprehensive alliance spanning security, regulatory compliance, fintech, and data infrastructure, following previous partnerships with Chainalysis, a blockchain data analytics and compliance firm CertiK, a blockchain security audit firm SentBe, a global fintech and international remittance company, and now Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform.

WEMADE is accelerating real-world use cases for KRW stablecoins through alignment with global regulatory compliance and collaboration with industry-leading specialized firms, establishing technical standardization and a trusted ecosystem aligned with GAKS's vision.

Shane Kim, VP of WEMADE and CEO of WEMIX, said: "Chainlink's participation marks a significant milestone for GAKS in securing global-level technical excellence and trust. Through close collaboration with Chainlink, we will continue to build a sound KRW stablecoin ecosystem."

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, added: "WEMADE and the GAKS alliance are building critical infrastructure for the next phase of digital assets in Korea. Through the strategic alliance with WEMADE, Chainlink is providing industry expertise and key opportunities for GAKS members to leverage the Chainlink platform as they continue to develop stablecoin and tokenized asset initiatives in the Korean and APAC region."

WEMADE has released a recording of a Fireside Chat featuring GAKS alliance members on its official YouTube channel. Please visit the following link to watch the video where GAKS members share their vision and strategic direction for building a KRW stablecoin ecosystem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqoS6ddZC0Q/ .

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About WEMIX:

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services—including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets—WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com/ .

About Chainlink Labs:

Chainlink Labs is one of the primary contributing developers of Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance. The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), payments, stablecoins, and more. Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others.

Chainlink Labs is a world-class team of over 600 developers, researchers, and capital markets experts, and has ranked among Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology, Fortune's Best Medium Workplace, and the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces. Learn more at chain.link or chainlinklabs.com.

About Chainlink:

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

SOURCE WEMIX