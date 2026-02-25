Chainlink Now Live on Canton, Accelerating Institutional-Grade Tokenization at Scale

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton , the public blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance, and Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, today announced the live deployment of the Chainlink data standard across the Canton ecosystem. Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) will also go live on Canton in the near future to enable secure cross-chain transfer of tokenized real-world assets.

With Chainlink Data Streams, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve live on Canton, institutions now access the real-time pricing, valuation, collateral verification, and asset-backing assurances required to support lending, margining, settlement, and risk management across regulated markets.

Building on an existing strategic Scale partnership , Chainlink Data Streams , SmartData NAV and AUM feeds, and Proof of Reserve are now available to the Canton ecosystem, bringing industry-leading oracle and data infrastructure to regulatory-grade real-world assets (RWAs) onchain, and institutional tokenization workflows at scale. This includes support for Chainlink's recently launched 24/5 Equities Streams , which unlocks onchain access to the ~$80 trillion U.S. stock market by providing fast, secure stock & ETF market data.

With these integrations, the Canton ecosystem gains access to market-leading onchain data to enhance the security and reliability of Canton applications that drive real-world financial activity onchain. Canton ecosystem partners are now already using the Chainlink data standard in production, with apps like CBTC by BitSafe , Unhedged , and firms such as Thetanuts Finance , Kairo by AngelHack & Temple combining Canton's privacy capabilities with Chainlink's industry-leading data to unlock high utility onchain collateral, decentralized options, privacy-preserving prediction markets, and more.

Since its mainnet launch in May 2024, Canton has emerged as one of the leading ecosystems supporting regulated tokenized assets, underpinning more than $8 trillion in onchain RWAs, processing approximately $350 billion in daily U.S. Treasury repo transactions.

Chainlink is the most widely adopted oracle network in the blockchain ecosystem, having enabled over $28 trillion in transaction value and securing the majority of DeFi and institutional onchain workflows.

Chainlink Labs is also a Canton Super Validator, contributing to essential network services including governance, transaction sequencing, and the Global Synchronizer interoperability layer that supports integration with traditional financial systems.

"It's been exciting to see how quickly the Canton ecosystem has embraced Chainlink's data and interoperability standards in real-world production use cases. We've seen positive momentum and continue to expand the range of offerings available to the ecosystem to facilitate additional growth." — Eric Saraniecki, Co-Founder and Head of Network Strategy, Digital Asset.

"We're excited to see Canton adopt the Chainlink data and interoperability standards and unlock the massive opportunity of institutional tokenization. Together with Chainlink, Canton is enabling regulated markets to move onchain with the security and reliability needed to operate at scale. This is a defining step toward institutional finance operating fully onchain, powered by the same Chainlink infrastructure that has already enabled tens of trillions in transaction value." — Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs

With Chainlink, Canton is reinforcing its position as a leading public blockchain for regulated financial markets, combining privacy, compliance, and decentralization with trusted data infrastructure designed for real-world financial systems at scale.

About Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance– uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

