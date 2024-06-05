Chainsaw Market size is set to grow by USD 917.8 million from 2024-2028, Rising construction and infrastructure development to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chainsaw market size is estimated to grow by USD 917.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.97% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global chainsaw market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), Product (Gas-powered and Electric-powered), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AL KO SE, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Einhell Germany AG, Husqvarna AB, Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Lowes Co. Inc., Makita Corp., Oregon Tool Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA S.p.A., Talon Tough Tools, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Toro Co., and YAMABIKO CORP.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The DIY trend and homeowners' demand for efficient tools have fueled the growth of the chainsaw market. Chainsaws are essential for home improvement projects, firewood preparation, and landscaping tasks. Advanced technology and affordable models make chainsaws accessible and cost-effective solutions.

Safety features and user-friendly resources boost consumer confidence. This expanding consumer base drives the development of more accessible chainsaw models, contributing to market growth.

The construction industry continues to rely heavily on chainsaws for various tasks such as felling trees, clearing land, and maintaining gardens. The market for chainsaws remains strong due to the constant demand for efficient and powerful tools in this sector. Environmental initiatives have led to an increase in the use of electric and battery-powered chainsaws, which are more eco-friendly than their gasoline counterparts.

Additionally, the trend towards robotic and automated tools is also influencing the chainsaw market, with manufacturers introducing more advanced features to improve productivity and safety. Overall, the chainsaw market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the need for efficient and versatile tools in the construction industry.

Market Challenges

Chainsaws are essential tools for various industries, offering power and versatility. However, their misuse or neglect of safety precautions can lead to severe injuries, such as deep cuts, fire hazards, and operational issues. Risks include contact with the high-speed chain, mishandling fuel and oil, falling objects, and adverse weather conditions.

These hazards may hinder the growth of the global chainsaw market during the forecast period. Regular maintenance and adherence to safety guidelines are crucial to mitigate these risks.

The chainsaw market faces several challenges in production and supply. The key issues include the high demand for chainsaws, which puts pressure on manufacturers to increase production. However, the availability of raw materials, such as wood and fuel, can impact production capacity. Additionally, the cost of production, particularly for fuel, can impact profitability.

Furthermore, the competition in the market is intense, requiring companies to constantly innovate and improve their products to stay competitive. Lastly, the increasing trend towards electric and battery-powered chainsaws presents an opportunity but also adds complexity to the market with new technologies and consumer preferences to consider.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Non-commercial Product 2.1 Gas-powered

2.2 Electric-powered Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial- The chainsaw market experiences consistent demand due to its essential role in forestry and agricultural industries. Businesses rely on chainsaws for tree felling, pruning, and clearing land. Manufacturers produce various models catering to different user needs, ensuring profitability. Chainsaw sales remain stable, driven by ongoing infrastructure projects and property development.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Chainsaw Market encompasses various types of power sources, including gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered chainsaws. These tools find extensive applications in both Residential and Commercial sectors. Deforestation, a significant contributor to the market, necessitates the use of chainsaws in Wood manufacturing, Furniture manufacturing, and House construction. The Chainsaw industry caters to various sectors, including the Furniture sector and Construction sector.

With the growing emphasis on Environmentally friendly practices, electrical vehicles and electrical chainsaws are gaining popularity. Chainsaw products are essential for Construction activities, with fuel-powered chainsaws being widely used for Tree Felling, Wood Carving, and Ice Sculpting. Manufacturing facilities produce chainsaws below 16 inches, 16-18 inches, and Above 18 inches for diverse applications.

Market Research Overview

The chainsaw market encompasses the production, procurement, and distribution of various types of chainsaws and their accessories. These power tools are essential for forestry and landscaping applications, enabling efficient tree felling, pruning, and shaping. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for wood products, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Furthermore, advancements in technology lead to the production of more efficient and eco-friendly chainsaws, catering to the growing environmental concerns.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Chainsaws come in different sizes and types, including electric, gas, and cordless models, each with its unique advantages and applications. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for these versatile power tools.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Non-commercial

Product

Gas-powered



Electric-powered

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio