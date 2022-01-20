Chainsaw Market size to grow by USD 320.00 million | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing deforestation due to rising demand for commodities as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Chainsaw is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Husqvarna AB

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Makita Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in chainsaw market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth will be between 2.16% during this period.

The rising use of wood as a sustainable material in the construction and furniture industries, particularly in the United States, will fuel the expansion of the chainsaw market in North America. According to the US Census Bureau, due to increased forestry activity, the rise of wood products in 2018 was greater than 4% over 2017. The increased use of chainsaws has resulted from an increase in forestry activity.

In addition, climate change is increasing the severity and frequency of cyclones. As a result, a large number of rescue workers are needed to clear fallen trees and buildings. Back-to-back category four cyclones, such as Hurricanes Florence and Michael, hit the United States in September and October 2018, causing severe devastation. As a result, the number of chainsaws used to cut fallen trees has increased.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, China, Canada, and Russian Federation are expected to emerge as prominent markets for chainsaws during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The gas-powered chainsaw category will gain considerable market share during the projected period. Internal combustion engines are used in gas-powered chainsaws, and they require petrol or diesel to run. When compared to electric-powered chainsaws, they have more power and torque for cutting bigger trees. They are employed in heavy-duty tasks such as logging huge trees and rescue operations due to their tremendous power. Low crude oil prices in North America the Middle East and Africa will also boost demand for gas-powered chainsaws.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Deforestation is occurring as a result of increased demand for items such as soybeans, palm oil, and wood products. The demand is being fueled by the world's rising population. To obtain agricultural commodities like soybeans and palm oil, forests must be cleared to make way for the fertile land. Deforestation has resulted from increased production of these commodities in nations such as Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia. Demand for meat and milk has destroyed forest areas to make room for more grazing land. As a result of increased deforestation activities, demand for chainsaws as a tool for bucking, cutting, and down trees are predicted to rise internationally.

Electric chainsaws are becoming more popular as a result of lower emissions as compared to gas-powered chainsaws. The corded chainsaws are electric-powered chainsaws with a power cable that limits the user's mobility to a particular distance due to its length. These chainsaws aren't suitable for tasks that need them to be far from a power source. Cordless chainsaws can help with these mobility concerns. As a result, they're gaining a lot of traction among end-users because they're easier to transport in the woods and can reach higher altitudes. As a result, the market is driven by rising product introductions in the cordless chainsaw category, as well as increased demand for these chainsaws.

