Chainsaw Market size to increase by USD 891.91 million from 2022 to 2027, 5.05% CAGR to be recorded during the forecast period, Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

21 Feb, 2024, 21:24 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chainsaw market size is expected to grow by USD 891.91 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The report analyses the size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth. View PDF Sample 

The segmentation is by end-user (commercial and non-commercial), product (gas-powered and electric-powered), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chainsaw Market 2023-2027
The growing demand for furniture-

Chainsaws play a key role in the furniture industry supply chain, particularly in the early stages of wood preparation and processing as these are essential tools for loggers and forestry workers who cut trees to meet the demand for raw materials in the furniture industry. Hence, such factors drive growth.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players: AL KO SE, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Einhell Germany AG, Husqvarna AB, Jiangsu SUMEC Group Co. Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Lowes Co. Inc., Oregon Tool Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA S.p.A., Talon Tough Tools, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Toro Company, YAMABIKO CORP., and Makita Corp.
  • Fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.63% YOY growth in 2023.

Increased usage in agriculture and horticulture is a primary trend. Competition from alternative tools hinders growth. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Segments:

  • The share of the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. The rise in landscaping and horticultural activities in households, offices, hotels, parks, and gardens has fuelled the demand for chainsaws, used for pruning trees and shrubs, pruning, and cutting down small trees. Hence, such factors drive the marekt growth. Get a glance at the contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Analyst Review

In today's era of industrialization, where sustainability is paramount, the demand for efficient tools like chainsaws has soared. This surge is particularly evident in the logging industry and forestry, where precision and speed are essential. With a growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices, electrical vehicles have gained traction, leading to an increased interest in electric chainsaws. However, traditional fuel sources such as gas and petrol still dominate the commercial segment due to their reliability and power. Moreover, chainsaws play a crucial role in various sectors beyond forestry, including flooring and wall & roof designing, facilitating precise cuts and shaping. As innovation continues, the chainsaw sector remains dynamic, catering to diverse needs while aligning with sustainable practices.

ToC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Landscape
  3. Sizing
  4. Historic Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Segmentations
  7. Customer Landscape
  8. Geographic Landscape
  9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  10. Vendor Landscape
  11. Vendor Analysis
  12. Appendix

