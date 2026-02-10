Chainss Partners with Liminal to Strengthen Compliant Digital Asset Custody in Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implementing High-Security Wallet Infrastructure to Comprehensively Strengthen Virtual Asset Security

Chainss, one of Taiwan's leading digital asset platforms, has announced a strategic partnership with Liminal Custody to upgrade its custody infrastructure to a regulatory compliant wallet infrastructure. This partnership supports Chainss's commitment to security, compliance, and transparent digital asset management as Taiwan continues to enhance its regulatory framework.

"Partnering with Liminal helps us strengthen our commitment to security, compliance, and responsible service for our users in Taiwan. As regulations evolve, it is important for us to work with partners who understand the local framework and support our long term vision. This upgrade gives our users greater confidence and a stronger foundation for the future." , said Sarah Kao, COO, Chainss.

Taiwan has taken a structured and transparent approach to digital asset oversight. With the Financial Supervisory Commission leading the way, custody providers must now meet strict compliance, licensing, and asset protection requirements.

For Chainss, aligning with Taiwan's evolving regulatory standards for licensed digital-asset custody became a strategic priority. As the regulatory landscape matured, the platform recognised the need to enhance its custody architecture, reducing compliance risks while ensuring greater operational clarity and trust for its users in Taiwan.

"We are pleased to support Chainss as they move towards a fully compliant and secure custody model in Taiwan. Our wallet infrastructure platform is designed for regulated markets where clarity, safety, and shared control are essential. Chainss is taking the right step for its users and for the wider ecosystem in Taiwan," commented Lesley Kuo, Liminal Custody Taiwan General Manager.

Through this partnership, Chainss is building a custody model that matches Taiwan's regulatory expectations. Liminal's wallet infrastructure platform offers strong cryptographic control, clear compliance readiness, and institutional grade protection designed for regulated markets.

This transition marks a significant step in Chainss's long term plan to build a secure and compliant digital asset service in Taiwan.

Regulatory Assurance

Assets are now secured through a custodian aligned with Taiwan's compliance and licensing requirements.

Shared Control Using Wallet infrastructure Security

Liminal's architecture ensures no single party has unilateral access to user funds. This key management approach meets both global security practices and Taiwan's custody expectations.

Strengthened Wallet infrastructure Security

Users benefit from upgraded protection along with the comfort of operating on a compliant and transparent infrastructure.

"The next phase of digital assets won't be defined by speed or speculation; it will be defined by trust. Regulation is accelerating that shift, and custody infrastructure is where it becomes real. Our work with Chainss is part of a broader effort to help build digital asset markets that are resilient, compliant, and ready for institutional adoption." concluded Mahin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Liminal Custody.

