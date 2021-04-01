Chair-Man Mills Corp. Merges With Contemporary Furniture Rentals

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chair-man Mills Corp. ("Chair-man Mills"), Canada's leading event rental provider, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Contemporary Furniture Rentals Inc. ("Contemporary"). The transaction represents an amalgamation of two leading event service providers in Canada.

Chair-man Mills Corp.

Chair-man Mills' President & CEO, Chris Doyle, is excited by the addition of Contemporary to the Chair-Man Mills family of brands, "Peter Somers has built Contemporary into the premier furniture rental and event designer in Ontario. His experienced team, extensive inventory and professional capabilities are highly complementary to Chair-man Mills. Our customers will benefit from a broader array of premium furniture and décor offering for their events, delivered with the same exceptional customer service that has made both Contemporary and Chair-man Mills the industry leaders they are today."

Contemporary's founder Peter Somers, along with the rest of the Contemporary sales team, looks forward to joining Chair-man Mills. "Contemporary and Chair-man Mills both value quality, selection, and customer service; together, we are able to provide a comprehensive and unparalleled, one-stop-shop, enabling our customers to create memorable events," said Peter. "Our partnership will be a win for our customers, employees and the industry as a whole, especially as restrictions on events and gatherings begin to subside."

About Contemporary Furniture Rentals Inc.

Contemporary Furniture Rentals Inc. is the first and largest specialty furniture rental company in the Greater Toronto Area, creating stimulating events with practical solutions for planners and designers through premier upholstered furniture, decor, tables, bars and design and installation services.

About Chair-man Mills Corp.

Chair-man Mills was founded in 1911 and today is the largest event rental company in Canada. In addition to Chair-man Mills, the company proudly serves its customers, venues, caterers, and event planners under the brand names of Event Rental Group, Exclusive Affair Rentals, Advanced Tent Rental (the leading provider of tenting solutions in Canada), Loungeworks (a leading furniture rental provider in Vancouver and lower Mainland of BC), and MacFarlands Events (the leading event rental business in Nova Scotia).

