Chairman Hyun-joon Cho Turned Vietnam Into Hyosung's Global Base

Since the mid-2000s, he recognized the need for a bridgehead to address rising cost burdens and began paying attention to Vietnam's growth potential. He formulated a strategy to maximize Vietnam as a production base for key items and gradually implemented this plan.

As a result, Hyosung established its Vietnamese subsidiary near Ho Chi Minh City in the Nhơn Trạch Industrial Zone in Dong Nai Province in 2007, followed by another subsidiary in Dong Nai in 2015. Hyosung currently produces spandex, tire cords, steel cords, technical yarns, and power transformers in Vietnam.

Chairman Cho has been actively working on achieving win-win growth with Vietnam.

In 2007, when Hyosung first started investing in Vietnam, the Nhơn Trạch District was a largely underdeveloped area. Most of the residents were making their living through farming, but Hyosung changed that by establishing a factory in the area and employing a significant number of local talents.

After Hyosung established its production base in Vietnam, the surrounding region transformed into a center of economy as shops and markets thrived. Since then, the Vietnamese government has improved infrastructure in the industrial zone by implementing roads and power facilities.

Also, Chairman Cho regularly highlights the importance of maintaining friendly relations and enhancing business cooperation with Vietnam.

He met with Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Prime Minister of Vietnam at that time, in 2016 and 2018 to discuss plans for further cooperation, including entering the local infrastructure construction market and new investment projects.

In June 2019, he continued his global field management initiatives by meeting with Vuong Dinh Hue, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Vietnam at that time.

Recently, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Vietnam, he met with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and discussed plans for expanding business opportunities.

Chairman Cho said, "Vietnam is a very important global integrated base for all of Hyosung's core products," adding "I hope that Hyosung can maintain a friendly relationship with Vietnam to continue strengthening our business cooperation."

SOURCE Hyosung Corporation

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.