Chairman in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's chairman Anders Ström has, through Veralda which is 100 per cent owned by Anders Ström, bought 383,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc for a total of SEK 21.2 million. This takes Veralda's ownership in Kindred from 2.5 to 2.7 per cent of shares and votes.

