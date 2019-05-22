Chairman of Leading Cryptofund joins KoreConX Board of Advisors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KoreConX, the first all-in-one business platform for private companies, is proud to announce that Howard Atkinson is joining the company's board of advisors.

Mr. Atkinson is the chairman of the board of directors of 3iQ, a Canadian-based multi-cryptoasset investment fund that recently launched the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund, the first institutional-quality investment portfolio offering diversified exposure to the world's top cryptocurrencies, as well as to active managers in the crypto-digital space.

KoreConX

In addition to that, Howard Atkinson has also been in the financial services industry for over three decades, with experience in investment advisory, investment management, capital markets and the C-suite. His roles have included positions in sales, marketing, sales management and corporate spokesman spanning Canada, United States, Asia and South America.

His board experience spans across both public and private companies as well as not-for-profit organizations. He has also authored four books, including "The New Investment Frontier III: A Guide to Exchange Traded Funds for Canadians."

"I'm excited to be able to follow KoreConX's work closely and to be part of this journey. The financial markets are changing at an ever-increasing pace, and we need companies such as this to lay out the infrastructure for what's coming," said Mr. Atkinson.

"We are thrilled to be able to count on Howard's expertise in the capital markets field. He is one of the few that truly understands the transformations we are experiencing in the private markets and we are positive he is a great addition to the KoreConX family," said Oscar Jofre, co-founder and CEO at KoreConX.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

www.KoreConX.io

Related Images

chairman-of-leading-cryptofund.jpg

Chairman of Leading Cryptofund joins KoreConX Board of Advisors

Related Links

KoreConX

SOURCE KoreConX

Related Links

https://www.koreconx.io

