Chairman of o9 Solutions Speaking at World's Largest Supply Chain Gathering Event

In a panel discussion, executives from Walmart, Caterpillar, Bridgestone and o9 Solutions will talk about critical success factors for companies deploying integrated business planning processes. Each executive will have the opportunity to share actionable insights from their journeys in digitizing business planning and supply chain operations. The panel discussion covers key success factors to enable digital transformation across people, process and technology in large-scale environments, such as retail, and very complex supply planning environments, such as manufacturing and consumer goods.

To see how o9 Solutions is using AI technology to solve supply chain problems at the world's largest companies, visit them at booth #308 during the Solution Showcase on May 15th and 16th. Private demonstrations can be arranged by contacting o9 directly. For information, visit www.o9solutions.com or call (214) 838-3125.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

Contact:

Madeleine Worrall

817-808-1521

madeleine.worrall@o9solutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chairman-of-o9-solutions-speaking-at-worlds-largest-supply-chain-gathering-event-300647085.html

SOURCE o9 Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.o9solutions.com

